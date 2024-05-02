OSS & BSS Market Analysis 2027: Trends, Growth Factors, and Future Projections | CAGR of 13.7%

OSS & BSS Market

Key players in this market include large IT companies, specialized OSS/BSS vendors, and network equipment providers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global OSS & BSS market size was valued at $36.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $102.14 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The OSS (Operations Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems) market are integral parts of telecommunications and network service provider operations. OSS refers to the software platforms that support network operations, including tasks like network inventory management, service provisioning, and network monitoring. On the other hand, BSS systems handle customer-facing functions such as billing, customer management, and order management.

The market for OSS and BSS solutions is significant and continues to evolve due to the increasing complexity of telecommunications networks, advancements in technology like 5G, and the growing demand for digital services.

Increase in demand for cloud OSS/BSS, prioritized investments by CSPs in network upgrades over OSS/BSS transformations, exponential growth in data consumption due to COVID-19 pandemic, rising need for lower operational expenses and enhanced customer experiences, and launch of innovative solutions by major players to gain competitive advantage fuel the global OSS and BSS market. On the other hand, difficulties to integrate future OSS/BSS systems into existing ones impede the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of Next-Generation Operations Support Systems (NGOSS) to improve traditional OSS is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the mounting mobile data traffic, intense competition among telecom operators, and declining average revenue per user (ARPU), all of which need innovations and operational efficiency. In such scenario, the need for service integration by market participants as well as the need to develop end-to-end solutions have become necessary. Moreover, the factors such as increase in spending on IT infrastructure and rise in cloud-based applications are driving the growth of the market in this region. The market players across Asia-Pacific are strengthening their presence by spending on acquisitions of other OSS providers.

Some trends shaping the OSS and BSS market include:

1. Digital Transformation: Telecom operators are undergoing digital transformations to improve efficiency, enhance customer experience, and offer new services. This drives the demand for OSS/BSS solutions that can support these initiatives.

2. Cloud Adoption: There's a growing trend towards cloud-based OSS/BSS solutions due to benefits like scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

3. 5G Rollout: The deployment of 5G networks presents new challenges and opportunities for OSS/BSS vendors. They need to develop solutions that can manage the complexity and scale of 5G networks efficiently.

4. Automation and AI: Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being integrated into OSS/BSS solutions to automate routine tasks, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency.

5. Focus on Customer Experience: With increased competition and the rise of digital-native customers, there's a greater emphasis on delivering exceptional customer experiences. OSS/BSS solutions play a crucial role in enabling personalized services, efficient issue resolution, and seamless interactions.

6. Integration and Interoperability: As networks become more heterogeneous with the adoption of technologies like software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), there's a growing need for OSS/BSS solutions that can integrate and interoperate with diverse network elements and third-party systems.

In 2019, the global OSS & BSS market share was dominated by the solution segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, as the significant evolution of the telecommunication industry across the globe is driving the demand for operations support systems (OSS) solutions. Telecom players are adopting OSS solutions to meet increasing demand in IT requirements to cope up with a rapidly increasing subscriber base. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to an increase in the adoption of services among end users, as these services ensure effective functioning of operations support systems software and platforms throughout the process.

Based on solution type, the network planning & design segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The customer & product management segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment exhibited the highest growth in the OSS & BSS market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as the availability of a ready infrastructure that supports on-premise solutions for telecom companies is expected to fuel the growth in adoption of on-premise type of OSS solutions on a large scale in telecom companies. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, due to upsurge in adoption of cloud-enabled model by BSS and OSS vendors for the systems that run on a virtualized and modern data center infrastructure to take advantage of the scalability.

Impact of Covid-19 scenario on OSS and BSS Market:

• The outbreak of covid-19 led to increase in the trend of work-from-home practice, distance learning, and videoconferencing across the globe. Accordingly, it has augmented the demand for strong broadband connection from consumers, which in turn has impacted the global OSS and BSS market positively.

• Telecom operators, at the same time, have also elevated their BSA/OSS solutions to cater to the rising demand from individuals.

The key market players analyzed in the global OSS and BSS market report include ASCOM, Accenture, Cisco System Inc., Comarch S.A, AMDOCS, LM Ericsson Telephone Company, Nokia Corporation, Computaris, Mycom OSI, Netcracker, Capgemini, HPE, Huawei Corporation, and Sunvizion. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter