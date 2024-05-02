CODELIVING, Inc. Launches 'Titan Cart' on Kickstarter, Achieves 100% Funding Goal in Record Time

Titan Cart at Camping Titan Cart for Table Titan Cart Colors

CODELIVING, Inc., Beloved by Many Asians for Utility Wagon Cart, Launches Titan Cart on the Global Market, Kickstarter. Already Over 100% Funded in 10 Hours!

During our 10-month development, our team grew significantly. We aim to reflect our dedication in the product for our customers.” — CEO, Chloe Ko

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CODELIVING, Inc. introduces 'Titan Cart,' a multipurpose cart that can be used in everyday life as well as various situations, through Kickstarter.

After extensive R & D, the Titan Cart is equipped with various functions and practicality. It stands out distinctly from conventional pull carts on the market as the sturdiest and most efficiently developed cart on the market.

First, Titan Cart is designed to withstand considerable weight as the name suggests. With a generous 140L capacity and the ability to withstand loads of up to 440 lbs (200kg), the Titan Cart outperforms standard wagon carts. Its innovative design allows for customization, with the option to use one tier for lighter loads or adjust to half-tiers as needed.

Featuring 4.7-inch wheels, the Titan Cart effortlessly navigates various terrains, including city streets, dirt paths, gravel, and sandy beaches. It has five built-in wheels ensuring smooth movement, even when carrying heavy loads, providing users with unmatched mobility wherever they go. Crafted from a composite plastic material comprising PPH(Homopolymer PP) and PPC(Copolymer PP), the Titan Cart offers exceptional durability. Its robust construction surpasses traditional aluminum or metal wagons, providing resistance to moisture and pressure for long-lasting use.

The Titan Cart provides a built-in tabletop eliminating the need for additional furniture during outdoor activities. Its adjustable handle, designed with both height and angle customization, minimizes strain on inclines and facilitates effortless transportation, even on slopes.

CEO Chloe and the CODELIVING Team are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to backers, starting with the Titan Cart. CEO Chloe expresses the team's dedication, stating, "During our 10-month development, our team grew significantly. We aim to reflect our dedication in the product for our customers."

For a limited 30-days on Kickstarter, the Titan Cart will be available for pre-order at 30% off on retail price. It’s already over $10,000 after 10 hours of launching. To learn more about Titan Cart, visit its Kickstarter page HERE. For direct inquiries, contact the CODLIVING TEAM at cs.codeliving@gmail.com.

About CODELIVING

Specializing in camping and household goods, CODELIVING, Inc. prioritizes clean, minimalist design and affordable luxury. With seven years of industry expertise, they have established a strong presence in the domestic and international markets, including Taiwan, Australia, and Japan.