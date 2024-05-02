Organic Cheese Market to Reach $16,302.2 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The organic cheese market has witnessed significant growth driven by various factors that align with evolving consumer preferences and broader trends in the food industry.

Wilmington, Delaware, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Organic Cheese Market By Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Parmesan, Feta, and Others), Form (Slice, Blocks, Cubes, Spreads, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution, Food Service Outlets, Food Processing Companies, and Clubs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global Organic cheese market generated $7.3 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.3 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The organic cheese market has experienced robust growth driven by several key factors. Increasing consumer awareness and preferences for healthier and sustainable food choices have led to surge in demand for organic products, including cheese. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the use of synthetic chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics in conventional dairy farming, prompting a shift towards organic alternatives. In addition, the growing trend of adopting environmentally friendly and ethical practices has further fueled the organic cheese market. Consumers are increasingly valuing products that prioritize animal welfare, sustainable farming methods, and minimal environmental impact.

Rise of specialty and gourmet food trends has also contributed to the growth of the organic cheese market. Discerning consumers seeking unique and high-quality flavors are drawn to the diverse range of organic cheese options available. Furthermore, regulatory support and certifications for organic farming and production have bolstered consumer confidence in the authenticity and quality of organic cheese products. As a result, both established and emerging players in the food industry are expanding their organic cheese offerings to capitalize on this burgeoning market, fostering its sustained growth.

Report coverage & details:

The cheddar segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the cheddar segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global organic cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Demand for organic cheese is increasing due to growing consumer awareness and health concerns. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and health benefits of organic cheese, which is driving demand for these products. Hence, these factors are fueling the cheddar segment in the organic cheese market. However, the others segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The slice segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By form, the slice segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The demand for the slice segment in the organic cheese market is rising due to its convenience and versatility. Organic cheese slices provide consumers with a convenient and easy-to-use option for sandwiches, burgers, and snacks. The pre-sliced format eliminates the need for additional preparation, making it a popular choice for busy individuals. However, the others segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The retail distribution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the retail distribution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-third of the global organic cheese market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The demand for retail distribution in the organic cheese market is rising due to increased consumer accessibility and convenience. Retail channels, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, and organic food stores, provide a one-stop shopping experience, making it easier for consumers to access a variety of organic cheese options. However, the clubs segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global organic cheese market revenue. The demand for organic cheese in Europe is rising due to a combination of factors. European consumers exhibit a strong preference for organic and sustainable food options, driven by heightened awareness of health and environmental concerns. Stringent organic farming regulations and certifications within the European Union assure consumers of the authenticity and quality of organic products. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Kerry Group plc

Groupe Lactalis S.A

Unilever N.V.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Organic Valley

The Kroger Co.

Arla Foods

Ornua

Danone

Eden Valley Creamery

Hormel Foods

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Organic cheese market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, Distribution Channel portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

