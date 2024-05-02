Senator Cramer Questions U.S. Navy, Marine Corps Leadership on Modernization Efforts

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, leadership from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps testified before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower regarding the National Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2025 and the Future Years Defense Program. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ranking Member of the subcommittee, emphasized the importance of learning, experimenting, and scaling emerging technologies ahead of the United States’ adversaries.

“The plain truth is something we all need to hear and share with each other from time to time, realizing the political constraints we work in. We’re in a dangerous world right now, and we need to know what’s necessary and what’s doable, and you need to tell us what you need from us,” said Cramer.

“The importance of seapower is only going to increase over the years. It’s pretty darn important right now,” added Cramer. “No other nation can match the capabilities of our great Navy and Marine Corps. But there is always room for improvement. […] The United States enjoys the most innovative commercial and startup ecosystem in the world. We must harness this advantage for national security.”

Senator Cramer first asked Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Research, Development, and Acquisition, Nickolas Guertin, how to retain a workforce long enough to keep building ships and catch up to the speed of our adversaries.

Senator Cramer concluded his second round of questioning by asking Vice Admiral Pitts, Assistant Secretary Guertin, and Lieutenant General Karsten Heckl about the areas they think a flat budget assumes the most risk.

