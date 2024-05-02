Pension Administration Software Market Soars: Expected to Hit $12.2 Billion by 2031 | PensionSoft Corporation, LLC

Pension Administration Software Market Soars: Expected to Hit $12.2 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pension administration software market was estimated at $ 4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $ 12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.3 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The pension administration software market includes tools for tracking and managing plan assets and investments, calculating benefits, generating reports and statements for plan participants, and handling plan enrollments and terminations. In addition, it facilitates the smooth and hassle-free administration of retirement benefits management.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the pension administration software market. On the one hand, the market has seen increased demand for digital solutions as remote work and social distancing became the new normal. This led to a surge in demand for cloud-based pension administration software, as organizations sought to manage their funds and processes online.

However, the pandemic also had negative effects on the market, as many organizations struggled with financial uncertainty and had to postpone or cancel planned software purchases. Additionally, the pandemic has caused delays in the development and release of new software, as many companies had to redirect their resources to dealing with the crisis. Despite these challenges, the long-term outlook for the pension administration software market remains positive, as the need for efficient and streamlined pension management solutions continues to grow.

The global pension administration software market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, type, end user and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global pension administration software market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the service segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premise segment contributed more than half of the global pension administration software market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period.

By type, the public pension segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global pension administration software market revenue. The private pension segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

By end user, the employers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global pension administration software market revenue. The pension plan administrators segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global pension administration software market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global pension administration software market report include Capita plc., Civica, Congruent Solutions, Inc., Equiniti, Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc., PensionSoft Corporation, LLC, Sagitec Solutions, TatvaSoft Software Development Company, WTW, and Zellis. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Pension Administration Software Market Key Segments:

Component

Solution

Service

Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Type

Public Pension

Private Pension

End User

Employers

Pension Plan Administrators

Government Agencies

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

