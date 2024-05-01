Senate Bill 1163 Printer's Number 1574

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - prepared, distributed or presented by the public utility

during the year immediately preceding the test year, as well

as an accounting of the expenditures by the public utility

for such advertising, to the extent such advertising is

proposed to be included as operating expense for ratemaking

purposes.

(2) Not later than December 31 of each year, a public

utility with more than 75,000 customers in this Commonwealth

shall file with the commission a report itemizing the costs

of lobbying or political activities. The report shall

include:

(i) costs spent by the parent company or an

affiliate of the public utility that are directly billed

or allocated to the public utility;

(ii) a list of the title, job description and salary

of any employee of the public utility who performed work

associated with the lobbying or political activity,

including the hours attributed to the work;

(iii) a list of the title, job description and

salary of any employee of the parent company or affiliate

of the public utility who performed work associated with

the lobbying or political activity, including the hours

attributed to the work that were directly billed or

allocated to the public utility;

(iv) a list of payments that the public utility made

to all third-party vendors for expenses associated with

the lobbying or political activity, including unredacted

billing amounts, billing dates, payees and an explanation

of each expenditure in detail sufficient to describe the

purpose of the cost; and

20240SB1163PN1574 - 3 -

