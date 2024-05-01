Senate Bill 1163 Printer's Number 1574
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - prepared, distributed or presented by the public utility
during the year immediately preceding the test year, as well
as an accounting of the expenditures by the public utility
for such advertising, to the extent such advertising is
proposed to be included as operating expense for ratemaking
purposes.
(2) Not later than December 31 of each year, a public
utility with more than 75,000 customers in this Commonwealth
shall file with the commission a report itemizing the costs
of lobbying or political activities. The report shall
include:
(i) costs spent by the parent company or an
affiliate of the public utility that are directly billed
or allocated to the public utility;
(ii) a list of the title, job description and salary
of any employee of the public utility who performed work
associated with the lobbying or political activity,
including the hours attributed to the work;
(iii) a list of the title, job description and
salary of any employee of the parent company or affiliate
of the public utility who performed work associated with
the lobbying or political activity, including the hours
attributed to the work that were directly billed or
allocated to the public utility;
(iv) a list of payments that the public utility made
to all third-party vendors for expenses associated with
the lobbying or political activity, including unredacted
billing amounts, billing dates, payees and an explanation
of each expenditure in detail sufficient to describe the
purpose of the cost; and
