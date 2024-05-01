Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1573
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - the Department of Transportation. Mitigation for the loss of
Project 70 lands shall consist of park reconstruction and
rehabilitation.
(c) Property description.--The parcel of land to be
transferred with none of the existing Project 70 restrictions is
located in Springettsbury Township, York County, and is as
follows:
All that certain parcel of ground, lying and being situate in
Springettsbury Township, York County, Pennsylvania, being more
particularly bounded and described as follows:
Beginning at a point at the intersection of the legal right-
of-way line for limited access of State Route 0083 and the
property line of Parcel 231, in the southern corner of Lot 7;
thence along the legal right-of-way line for limited access of
State Route 0083 NORTH 55 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST a
distance of 2.06 feet to a bend in the legal right-of-way line
for limited access of State Route 0083; thence along the legal
right-of-way line for limited access of State Route 0083 NORTH
37 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST a distance of 617.01 feet
to the intersection of the legal right-of-way line for limited
access of State Route 0083 and the legal right-of-way line for
township road of Township Road 997 (5th Avenue); thence along
the legal right-of-way line for township road of Township Road
997 (5th Avenue) along an arc 79.38 feet to the left, having a
radius of 143.32 feet, the chord of which is SOUTH 52 DEGREES 55
MINUTES 05 SECONDS EAST for a distance of 78.37 feet to the
intersection of the legal right-of-way line for township road of
Township Road 997 (5th Avenue) and the required right-of-way
line for limited access of State Route 0083; thence along the
required right-of-way line for limited access of State Route
20240SB1184PN1573 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30