Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1573

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - the Department of Transportation. Mitigation for the loss of

Project 70 lands shall consist of park reconstruction and

rehabilitation.

(c) Property description.--The parcel of land to be

transferred with none of the existing Project 70 restrictions is

located in Springettsbury Township, York County, and is as

follows:

All that certain parcel of ground, lying and being situate in

Springettsbury Township, York County, Pennsylvania, being more

particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a point at the intersection of the legal right-

of-way line for limited access of State Route 0083 and the

property line of Parcel 231, in the southern corner of Lot 7;

thence along the legal right-of-way line for limited access of

State Route 0083 NORTH 55 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST a

distance of 2.06 feet to a bend in the legal right-of-way line

for limited access of State Route 0083; thence along the legal

right-of-way line for limited access of State Route 0083 NORTH

37 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST a distance of 617.01 feet

to the intersection of the legal right-of-way line for limited

access of State Route 0083 and the legal right-of-way line for

township road of Township Road 997 (5th Avenue); thence along

the legal right-of-way line for township road of Township Road

997 (5th Avenue) along an arc 79.38 feet to the left, having a

radius of 143.32 feet, the chord of which is SOUTH 52 DEGREES 55

MINUTES 05 SECONDS EAST for a distance of 78.37 feet to the

intersection of the legal right-of-way line for township road of

Township Road 997 (5th Avenue) and the required right-of-way

line for limited access of State Route 0083; thence along the

required right-of-way line for limited access of State Route

20240SB1184PN1573 - 2 -

