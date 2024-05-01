Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1572
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1572
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1183
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL, ROTHMAN, COSTA, COLEMAN,
J. WARD AND DiSANTO, MAY 1, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 1, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "State-affiliated entity" in
section 102 of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"State-affiliated entity." A Commonwealth authority or
Commonwealth entity. The term includes the Pennsylvania Higher
