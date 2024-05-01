Senate Bill 269 Printer's Number 1575

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 233

PRINTER'S NO. 1575

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

269

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BROOKS, COLLETT, DILLON, STEFANO,

LANGERHOLC, COSTA, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON AND ROBINSON,

JANUARY 31, 2023

SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, MAY 1, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," IN TAX CREDIT AND TAX BENEFIT ADMINISTRATION,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; providing for volunteer

certified emergency medical technician tax credit; and

imposing duties on the Department of Revenue.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "TAX CREDIT" IN SECTION 1701-

A.1 OF THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971 (P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS THE TAX

REFORM CODE OF 1971, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A PARAGRAPH TO READ:

SECTION 1701-A.1. DEFINITIONS.

THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ARTICLE

