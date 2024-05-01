Senate Resolution 279 Printer's Number 1577

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1577

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

279

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, CULVER, FARRY,

ARGALL, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA AND J. WARD, MAY 1, 2024

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MAY 1, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of former State

Representative Fred C. Noye and expressing condolences on his

passing.

WHEREAS, Fred C. Noye was born May 13, 1946, the son of

Charles Noye and Marie Heckert Noye, in Duncannon; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Noye graduated from Susquenita High School in

Duncannon in 1964 before entering the first graduating class of

1966 at Harrisburg Area Community College; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Noye earned his bachelor of science degree from

Mansfield University in 1968 and his master of education degree

at Shippensburg University in 1970; and

WHEREAS, Following his graduation, Mr. Noye taught social

studies at Cumberland Valley High School before running for

public office; and

WHEREAS, In 1972, Mr. Noye was the youngest elected

legislator in the history of the Pennsylvania House of

Representatives, serving the 86th district of Juniata, Perry and

Western Cumberland counties; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18