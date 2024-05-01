Senate Resolution 279 Printer's Number 1577
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1577
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
279
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, CULVER, FARRY,
ARGALL, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA AND J. WARD, MAY 1, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MAY 1, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of former State
Representative Fred C. Noye and expressing condolences on his
passing.
WHEREAS, Fred C. Noye was born May 13, 1946, the son of
Charles Noye and Marie Heckert Noye, in Duncannon; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Noye graduated from Susquenita High School in
Duncannon in 1964 before entering the first graduating class of
1966 at Harrisburg Area Community College; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Noye earned his bachelor of science degree from
Mansfield University in 1968 and his master of education degree
at Shippensburg University in 1970; and
WHEREAS, Following his graduation, Mr. Noye taught social
studies at Cumberland Valley High School before running for
public office; and
WHEREAS, In 1972, Mr. Noye was the youngest elected
legislator in the history of the Pennsylvania House of
Representatives, serving the 86th district of Juniata, Perry and
Western Cumberland counties; and
