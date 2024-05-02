City to host Southeast Asia’s 1st international exhibition on nonwoven, hygiene fabrics

VIETNAM, May 2 - HCM CITY — GENTEXH Vietnam, a global exhibition on nonwoven and hygiene fabric products and technologies, will be held for the first time in Việt Nam next year to provide participants with networking, knowledge sharing and business opportunities.

Organised by India’s Radeecal Exhicon and Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertising Services Co Ltd (VEAS), it is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors, including from India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Europe, and Việt Nam.

It will showcase the entire nonwoven industrial chain, from raw materials and machinery to finished products, covering applications in various sectors like hygiene, medicine, filtration, packaging, agriculture, automobile, and geotextiles.

Specialised seminars and conferences will be held during the event.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the exhibition, Nguyễn Bá Vinh, VEAS’s director, said the exhibition is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, which underscores the potential of Việt Nam’s nonwoven industry.

GENTEXH Vietnam will be an ideal platform for exhibitors to showcase advanced technologies and enable visitors to interact and access them, and seek partners, according to the organisers.

Maanuj Desai, chief marketing officer of Radeecal Exhicon, said the global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be worth US$67.93 billion by 2030.

The Asia-Pacific is a key market for nonwoven fabrics, with growing demand from a range of industries such as hygiene, medicine, filtration, and automotive, he said.

The region is home to some of the world’s leading nonwoven fabric producers, and its production capacity is expected to grow steadily, he said.

He also shared some of the key trends in the Southeast Asian market, including the increasing demand for sustainable nonwovens, development and use of sustainable materials such as recycled fibers and bio-based fibers in their nonwoven fabrics and in e-commerce.

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai, deputy general secretary of the Việt Nam Textiles and Apparel Association, said nonwoven fabrics are poised for rapid growth in Việt Nam as they are used in many sectors thanks to being environment-friendly, comfortable and affordable.

Việt Nam also exports nonwoven fabrics, with their value reaching $66.6 million in the first two months of 2024, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year, she said.

The exhibition is expected to become a bridge connecting domestic and international businesses, promoting the development of Việt Nam’s nonwoven industry, she added.

To be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from March 12 to 14 next year, the exhibition is expected to attract over 5,000 trade visitors. — VNS