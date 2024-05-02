Solar PV Module Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021 – 2030

Solar PV Module Market Analysis

Solar PV Module Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – TRINA SOLAR, FIRST SOLAR, CHINA SUNERGY, etc.

Residential households, hospitals, hotels, and corporate offices, and data centers & communication base stations across the globe are the potential customers of the solar PV module industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar PV module market is expected to head toward expansion in the coming years, owing to the need to reduce energy costs. In addition, commercial and residential buildings are the most energy captive end users due to increase in demand for electricity to upkeep their in-house operations. The global solar PV module market was valued at $127.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $260.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12067

A solar PV module, is an assembly of photo-voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Solar panels use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV panel, and a system of PV panels is called an array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment.

At present, the global solar PV module market witnesses numerous opportunities, owing to a rapid increase in the development of renewable power in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA to cope up with the increase in electricity demand. In addition, the market is driven by domestic content laws and a rise in photovoltaic panel installation projects owing to the expiration of the federal investment tax credit (ITC). Moreover, in the developed economies such as the U.S., solar photovoltaic has proved to be an economic alternative at the time of peak power needs. In addition, the success of distributed solar and rapidly reducing cost has led some U.S. utilities to establish their solar installations such as residential and community projects. However, a rise in grid connection issues interconnection delays, and insufficient grid capacity posing a hurdle for the setup of new plants are expected to hamper the growth of the solar PV module market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in the price of fossil fuels is expected to provide growth opportunities for the solar PV module market during the forecast period.

By technology, the global solar PV module market size is studied across thin film and crystalline silicon. The crystalline silicon segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to higher conversion efficiency. The crystalline silicon segment dominated the global market with nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Solar PV Module industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐕 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

SOLARIA CORPORATION

JINKO SOLAR

REC SOLAR

HANWHA Q CELLS

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

CHINA SUNERGY (NANJING) CO., LTD.

CANADIAN SOLAR

TRINA SOLAR

FIRST SOLAR

JA SOLAR

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12067

By product, the global solar PV module market is studied across monocrystalline, polycrystalline, cadmium telluride, amorphous silicon, and copper indium gallium diselenide. The monocrystalline segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to longevity, efficiency, operational cost, and embedded energy per panel. The monocrystalline segment dominated the global market with nearly half of the total market share in 2020.

By connectivity, the global solar PV module market is studied across on-grid and off-grid. The on-grid segment emerged as the leader in 2020, owing to favorable government incentive schemes including feed-in tariffs and net metering. The on-grid segment dominated the global market with more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

By mounting, the global solar PV module market is studied across ground mounted and rooftop. The ground-mounted segment emerged as the leader in 2020, owing to a surge in the installation of large-scale solar utility plants across the globe. The ground-mounted segment dominated the global market with three-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

By end-use, the global solar PV module market is studied across residential, commercial, and utility. The residential segment emerged as the leader in 2020, owing rise in several utility-scale projects owing to rising demand for clean electricity. The utility segment dominated the global market with more than half of the total market share in 2020.

Region-wise, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major solar PV module market share in 2020 and dominated the global market with more than half of the total market share in 2020.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12067

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global solar PV module market with around 57.5% share, in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in terms of value.

- The crystalline silicon segment dominated the global market with around 78.0% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in terms of value.

- The monocrystalline segment dominated the global solar PV module market with around 49.0% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value.

- The on-grid segment dominated the global market with around 87.6% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value.

- The ground-mounted segment dominated the global solar PV module market with around 60.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

- Rooftop segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value.

- The utility segment dominated the global solar PV module market with around 57.6% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in terms of value.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-solar-power-market-to-reach-47-7-bn-globally-by-2031-at-13-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301642493.html

𝟐. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/17/2629597/0/en/Transparent-Solar-Cells-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-83-5-Million-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/05/18/2671601/0/en/Solar-Energy-Market-to-Reach-300-3-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-12-3-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.