Industrial Solar Generator Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2030

Industrial solar generator Market Insight

Solar generators are cost-effective, needing minimal capital and fuel, emitting no pollution, and enabling energy storage. They're widely adopted for global power generation and distribution.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A solar generator is a device that, when used in conjunction with solar panels, provides crucial automatic backup power to industries at times when they are most needed, such as during power outages. They come with the option of fixed and mobile structures and have inbuilt storage batteries that store surplus power which can be utilized during non-sunlight hours. Solar generators are also portable but don’t include moving components. An inverter, solar panels, a solar panel battery, and a battery charger are the basic components of these systems. The solar panels of a solar generator collect energy from the sun and store it in the generator's built-in battery. The inverter then takes that energy and converts it from DC power to AC power before releasing it. After the energy has been released, power may utilized in different industrial appliances and/or electronic gadgets when they are most needed, such as during a power outage.

The global industrial solar generator market size was valued at $ 195.2 million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $ 907.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Solar generators are cost-effective; they require minimum capital to operate, produce no pollution, and may store energy for later use. They are rapidly being deployed for the generation and distribution of power across the globe as a result of these considerations. Due to growing urbanization and population growth, an imbalance between supply and demand for energy has resulted in power shortages in many areas, which solar generators can help alleviate. Furthermore, the market is impacted by growing worries about climate change, which has raised awareness of the benefits of renewable energy sources like as solar, hydro, and wind. Owing to this, governments of various countries are encouraging investments in renewable resources by providing tax relaxations and incentives. These are some of the factors that are driving the demand for industrial solar generators globally. Also availability of alternate energy sources for power generation can be a restraint to the growth of the market, while increasing government policies on renewable resources by providing tax relaxations and incentives can be considered an industrial solar generator market opportunity. These factors are some of the market trends industrial solar generator market trends.

The global Industrial solar generator market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of Type, the global Industrial solar generator market is segmented into below 40 KWH, 40-80 KWH, 80-150 KWH, and over 150 KWH. The 80-150 KWH segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the 40-80 KWH segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0%.

The applications of Industrial solar generators include the Electrical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, and others. The industrial solar generator Market Share in the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the Electrical Industry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 18.2%.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Industrial solar generator industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Kirchner Solar Group GmbH

Altern Limited

Intech Clean Energy

Ameresco

REC Solar Holdings AS

Goal Zero Llc

Jakson Group

Juwi AG

Hollandia Solar

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 as well as was the fastest growing region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the 80-150 KWH segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 36% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on application, the Oil and Gas Industry segment accounted for more than 46% of the global market share in FY 2020.

- Based on region, Asia-Pacific is a major market of industrial solar generators among other regions. It accounted for around 39% of the global market share in 2020.

