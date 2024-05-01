Minister Burke attends OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris

1st May 2024

Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD, has travelled to Paris to represent Ireland at the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM).

The Minister will join Ministers from around the globe for discussions on the global economic environment focussed in particular on promoting free and fair trade and investment, the role trade can play in promoting sustainable economic growth, enhancing social inclusion including gender equality, promoting greater economic resilience, and supporting the green and digital transformations.

In addition to the formal discussion sessions, Minister Burke will also have a bilateral meeting with Commission Executive Vice-President for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as having the opportunity to meet with Ministers from other countries for discussions on a range of international and bilateral matters.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, the Minister said:

“Ireland has greatly benefitted from our active participation in the OECD and the robust evidence-based approach it contributes to addressing global challenges. I look forward to discussions at the Council on our shared ambition for sustainable and inclusive growth and development, and strengthened economic resilience that will benefit societies across the globe, enhance equality and support the green and digital transformations.” “In addition to valuable engagements at the OECD, I will also meet with Network Irlande - the franco-Irish Chamber of Commerce and our state agencies to hear their views on how we can enhance the positive momentum in our economic, trade and investment partnership with France."

Note for Editors

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries plus the EU, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. It is a forum whose members describe themselves as committed to democracy, human rights and the market economy, providing a platform to compare policy experiences, seek answers to common problems, identify good practices, and coordinate domestic and international policies of its members.

The Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) is the OECD's most important annual event, attended by Ministers of Finance, Economics, Foreign Affairs, Trade and other ministries from the Organisation members, as well as Key Partner and Accession countries and High Level representatives from various International Organisations.

The 2024 MCM, chaired by Japan, with Mexico and the Netherlands as Vice-Chairs, is taking place on 2 and 3 May 2024 at the OECD Headquarters in Paris.

Economic/Trade points/stats from Embassy Paris:

Ireland’s overall bilateral trade with France has increased significantly in recent years, reaching a record value of over €30 billion in 2022. France is Ireland’s seventh largest goods export partner. France is also a significant import partner for Ireland, our fifth largest.

Direct maritime connections between Ireland and France have more than tripled since 2020. This increased connectivity fosters the development of business links and contributes to the growth of tourism.

