【Observe International Museum Day】Macao Grand Prix Museum offers free admission on 18 May

MACAU, May 2 - 【MGTO】Macao Grand Prix Museum: Feel the Speed without Limits

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 will take place in mid-May in celebration of the International Museum Day. The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management, will run a booth game named “Remote Control Fun Race” at the Carnival. Moreover, the Museum will be open to the public for free admission on 18 May, when “Racing Cars Balloon Twisting” will unfold on site.

Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 on 12 May

Themed as “Museums for Education and Research”, the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 will be held at Mount Fortress Garden from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on 12 May. The Macao Grand Prix Museum will run the booth game “Remote Control Fun Race” at the Carnival in celebration of the International Museum Day, observed on 18 May annually. The fun race will take place between two competitors per round. Interested individuals can sign up on site and obtain a souvenir for free. Limited souvenirs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Racing Cars Balloon Twisting” enlivens the Museum on International Museum Day

The Macao Grand Prix Museum will roll out another activity “Racing Cars Balloon Twisting” at the following time slots on 18 May (Saturday): 11 a.m. – 12 noon, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Twisted balloons will be distributed to museum visitors on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

Free admission on 18 May – International Museum Day

On 18 May, the International Museum Day, the Macao Grand Prix Museum will be open to the public for free visits. For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

For more information and program of the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024, please visit the website of “Museums in Macao”: www.museums.gov.mo/eng/home.html.