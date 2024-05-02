EBC Financial Group Receives “Most Efficient Broker” Award at the FXDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2024

Prioritising efficiency to create a robust trading environment for its clients, EBC has been awarded the "Most Efficient Broker 2024" by FXDailyInfo

EBC Financial Group was voted as “Most Efficient Broker” through its operational excellence and client-centric service by the trading community

EBC Financial Group (EBC) is pleased to announce that it has been recognised with the "Most Effective Broker" award at the FXDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2024. The award reflects EBC’s continuous dedication to facilitating a smooth and efficient trading experience for its clients in a highly competitive forex trading environment.

FXDailyInfo.com is a trusted media platform within the forex trading community founded in 2012. Since 2016, its Forex Brokers Award has recognised brokers that excel in various categories, using a voting process that involves traders’ input. This voting system allows the trading community to voice their opinions and contribute to the selection of winners.

EBC's win in the "Most Efficient Broker" category is particularly noteworthy as it reflects a comprehensive evaluation of operational excellence and client-centric service. Criteria for this award encompass factors such as execution speed, technological infrastructure, global cooperation and customer support.

EBC prioritises efficiency to create a robust trading environment for its clients. Leveraging its advanced hardware and latest trading technology, EBC could cater for up to 1,000 order executions per second, ensuring clients’ swift trade execution. This is made possible by the company’s smart order routing framework and its dedicated ultra-low latency fibre optics cable ensuring secured, stable, and reliable internet connectivity.

Apart from that, in the fast-paced and competitive trading landscape, traders of EBC benefit from ultra-low delay in order execution as the average waiting time is as low as 20 milliseconds. The stable and reliable connection ensures seamless data transmission, boasting a success rate of 98.75%. This combination of swift order execution and dependable connectivity empowers EBC’s traders to navigate the market with confidence.

Additionally, EBC’s commitment to customer satisfaction is exemplified by the company’s 24/7 customer support, aid and providing guidance to clients around the clock. Looking ahead, EBC Financial Group will continue to innovate and enhance the trading experience of its clients. The company’s ongoing efforts to set new standards in forex trading are driven by a deep connection with the trading community and a desire to deliver exceptional service.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

