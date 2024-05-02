ONWARD® Medical Convocation of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proposed Resolutions

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), a medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today has convened the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will include consideration of the resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the AGM, which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on June 13, 2024.



The resolutions, proposed by the Board, to be submitted for adoption at the AGM, are as follows:

Adoption of the Company’s statutory annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU). The 2023 statutory accounts were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on April 25, 2024, and are posted on the Company’s website (www.ir.onwd.com) and the AFM's website (afm.nl).

Implementation of the compensation policy over the financial year 2023 (advisory non-binding voting item).

Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2023.

Instruction to Ernst & Young Accountants LLP for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2024.

Re-appointment of Mr. Jan Koch Øhrstrøm as non-executive director of the Board for a four-year term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM.

Re-appointment of Mr. John Paul de Koning as non-executive director of the Board for a four-year term expiring at the end of the 2028 AGM.

Delegation of the authority of the Board to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for 10% of the Company's issued share capital and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection therewith.

Delegation of the authority of the Board to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for 50% of the Company's issued share capital and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with one or more potential capital raises, or strategic purposes.

Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the Company’s capital.

Amendment of the Company’s articles of association.

The record date for all shareholders to participate at the AGM will be May 16, 2024. The convening notice, the complete agenda, and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2024 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company’s website in the financial information of the Investors section (www.ir.onwd.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of May 2, 2024.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD® Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical, and clinical research conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy™, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ONWARD ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by external ARC-EX® or implantable ARC-IM® systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation. Positive results were presented in 2023 from the Company’s pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability for transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company has submitted its regulatory application to the FDA for clearance of the ARC-EX System in the US and is preparing for regulatory submission in Europe. In parallel, the Company is conducting studies with its implantable ARC-IM Therapy, which demonstrated positive interim clinical outcomes for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI. Other ongoing studies include use of ARC-IM Therapy to address mobility after SCI and gait challenges in Parkinson’s disease as well as using the ARC-BCI platform to restore thought-driven movement of both upper and lower limbs after SCI.

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, ONWARD Medical has a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD).

