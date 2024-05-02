CEX.IO Launches Mastercard-branded Crypto Debit Card

The new product enables registered users in the EEA to make everyday payments with their crypto holdings, and integrates seamlessly with CEX.IO App.

VILNIUS, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem working to bridge the worlds of crypto and traditional finance, announces the debut of CEX.IO Card, a debit card that empowers users to seamlessly spend their crypto assets on everyday purchases. This innovative product marks a pivotal step forward in CEX.IO’s mission to simplify crypto adoption, and bring the benefits of decentralized finance to the masses.



The CEX.IO Card seamlessly integrates into users’ existing spending habits, allowing them to effortlessly make purchases with millions of merchants who accept Mastercard, in over 150 countries. Users can fund their cards via a variety of accessible methods, including bank transfers, as well as fiat and crypto deposits. In addition, they may set ranked priorities for their preferred methods, ensuring they always have access to the funds they want and need.

“We want the crypto landscape to be welcoming to newcomers and experienced users alike,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, Founder and CEO of CEX.IO. “That’s why we created the CEX.IO Card – our most intuitive solution yet for bridging the gap between the familiar world of traditional finance, and the exciting potential of decentralized finance.”

In addition to convenient funding methods, and the increased ease of spending crypto assets on real-world purchases, the CEX.IO Card offers additional, compelling features, including:

Zero Fees: No issuance or maintenance fees for card holders, making it an accessible and cost-effective choice for European Economic Area (EEA)-based users.

Security: Benefit from robust security measures, protecting the safety of funds and transactions.

Mobile Forward: Card transactions enjoy seamless integration via the CEX.IO App.

Users of the newly-updated CEX.IO App will be able to fully weave the CEX.IO Card into their financial lives, with the ability to link and prioritize multiple crypto assets, eliminating the need for manual crypto conversions. In addition, customers can set spending limits, add their card to Apple and Google Pay, and accomplish it all wherever their smartphone takes them.



“CEX.IO was the first crypto platform to introduce credit and debit card purchases for Bitcoin, and we’re thrilled to bring this revolutionary concept full circle through the enablement of crypto-to-fiat spending,” added Lutskevych. “We’re committed to making crypto accessible to everyone, and the introduction of our card is further testament to that resolve.”

While CEX.IO Card is currently available only to EEA residents, the company has plans to expand to additional regions in the near future. To learn more about CEX.IO Card, click here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

