Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size is Set to Reach $239.71 billion by 2032 | DSV (DSV PANALPINA), .NOATUM LOGISTICS

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. The Europe cold chain logistics market size was estimated at $64.10 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $239.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

𝐌𝐒𝐂 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, .𝐍𝐎𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐌 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐆, 𝐃𝐒𝐕 (𝐃𝐒𝐕 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐀), .𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐒, 𝐃𝐄𝐔𝐓𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐆 (𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏), 𝐊𝐔𝐄𝐇𝐍𝐄 + 𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐄𝐑, 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.

The Europe cold chain logistics market is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

The integration of AI and blockchain technology is expected to revolutionize the cold chain logistics industry, making it more efficient and secure. The use of advanced monitoring and passive device use, such as data loggers and real-time monitoring solutions, in the industry not only improves business practices, however, also provides complete cold chain visibility and control. Furthermore, the latest IoT technologies, such as wireless sensors and low-power wide-area networks (LoRaWAN), can be used to monitor changes in temperature, moisture, or other factors in real time. These robust technologies outperform alternative technologies in challenging cold chain environments.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Furthermore, the bakery & confectionery segment is one of the fastest-growing and is highly in-demand segments in the cold chain logistics market in Europe. Companies are also improving snack and bakery operations with advancements in cold chain technologies to ensure food safety, quality, and compliance. The increase in demand for high-quality bakery and confectionery products, the expansion of online retail channels, and the need for faster and more efficient logistics solutions offer a vast opportunity for the cold chain logistics industry in Europe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

