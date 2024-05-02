Defibrillators to save more SA lives

Release date: 02/05/24

South Australians will have access to more life-saving equipment in a cardiac emergency thanks to a new grant program helping community and sporting organisations purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The South Australian AED Grants Program – which opened this week - will offer $1,000 grants to not-for-profit community, cultural or sporting organisations to assist with the cost of purchasing a defibrillator for their building or facility.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing up to $3 million into the program over four rounds of funding.

The AED Grants Program is to assist community and sporting organisations to have AEDs installed by 1 January 2026, to meet the requirements of the Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Act 2022, which has made life-saving defibrillators mandatory in public buildings such as schools, universities, libraries, sporting facilities, prisons, local council offices, theatres and swimming pools.

This Australian-first legislation – introduced by Frank Pangallo MLC – is an important measure to protect our community, ensuring access to crucial heart-starting equipment when it is needed most.

AEDs are portable electronic medical devices which monitor heart rhythms and deliver assisted electrical shock (defibrillation) in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

They require no training and can be used by anyone who recognises the signs of a cardiac arrest, under the instruction of a Triple Zero (000) operator.

When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, they may collapse, have an irregular heartbeat and stop breathing normally.

Every minute defibrillation is delayed to a person suffering a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.

To be eligible, organisations must be required to comply with the Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Act 2022, be located in South Australia and meet certain criteria, such as being the owner of the building or facility, have an active Australian Business Number (ABN), and be a not-for-profit sporting or community club, association or organisation.

Grant recipients will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the device.

Once installed, the location of each device will be made available to Triple Zero (000) operators who can direct callers to the nearest AED in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Applications for the first round of funding close 5pm Friday, 24 May 2024.

More information can be found on the website for South Australian Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Grants Program www.preventivehealth.sa.gov.au/AEDGrants

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Defibrillators save lives. Simple as that.

Having them in more buildings and facilities around the state means that if they are ever needed, they can be accessed.

This was important legislation that our Government supported when Labor was in opposition.

The former Liberal government unfortunately did not prioritise this, which saw the Bill lapse in the previous term.

Now we’re getting on with providing more access to defibs to the community.

I encourage all who are eligible in our communities to apply now. It could save a life.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Interim Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

This is where these devices, and the community, can make a huge difference.

I want to encourage all eligible not-for-profit organisations in South Australia to apply, and help improve access to these lifesaving devices in our communities.