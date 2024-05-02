15th NA deputy to face legal proceedings

VIETNAM, May 2 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has issued a resolution agreeing with the Procurator of the Supreme People's Procuracy’s proposal on launching legal proceedings against, detaining, and searching residences and workplace of Dương Văn Thái, member of the 15th legislature, in accordance with legal provisions.

The resolution also includes the temporary suspension of Thái from performing the NA deputy’s duties and powers from the date of the decision of the start of the proceedings against him, according to a press release by the NA General Secretary.

Thái, 54, from the northern province of Bắc Giang, has served as the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee since 2019 and became the Provincial Party Committee Secretary in October 2020. Following his involvement in the 13th National Party Congress, he joined the Central Executive Committee for the 13th term, serving as both Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council for Bắc Giang Province until 2026.

Since July 2021, he represents Bắc Giang in the 15th National Assembly.

Earlier, on April 15th, the Ministry of Public Security took legal action, arresting Nguyễn Duy Hưng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thuận An Group, and five others, including two leaders of Thuận An and three officials from Bắc Giang Province, for serious violations of bidding regulations leading to significant consequences and involvement in bribery.

Among those detained were Nguyễn Văn Thạo, Đàm Văn Cường, and Hoàng Thế Du, who held key positions in Bắc Giang Province's construction and agriculture project management, all implicated in serious bidding violations.

Expanding the investigation into Thuận An Group's case, on April 22nd, the Ministry of Public Security also arrested Phạm Thái Hà, deputy chief of the National Assembly Office and assistant to the NA Chairman, for “abusing position and power to influence another person for personal gains”.

Founded in 2004 as Thuận An Trading and Development Construction JSC, Thuận An Group specialises in investment and construction for technical infrastructure projects, as well as trading in electricity, renewable energy and real estate. — VNS