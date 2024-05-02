Industrial Robots For Food & Beverage Industry Market is estimated to reach US$3,556.281 million by 2029
The industrial robots for food & beverage industry market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% from US$1,525.551 million in 2022 to US$3,556.281 million by 2029. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial robots for food & beverage industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,556.281 million by 2029.
The food and beverage industry is transformed by automation of the day-to-day operations by incorporating robots into the field. The industrial robots have the main impact on the industry which compensates for the shortage of labourers and enhances efficiency towards providing a sustained output throughout the operation. The robots are capable of performing various tasks or operations in the absence of humans as they are used for packaging, picking, etc. The robots incorporated in the food and beverage industry for production and distribution to enhance the production process by providing health and safety in the industry, enhance food and beverage hygiene, and help in avoiding food contamination.
The increased prevalence of labour shortage in the industry is the primary driving force behind the industrial robots for the food and beverage industry. For instance, according to the “Food and Drink Federation” published article in August 2023, it states that the United Kingdom’s food and beverage industry faced a huge labour shortage due to which the industry has seen an estimated 1.4 billion euros loss in the period of 2022. As per the published report by the Food and Drink Federation, six in ten manufacturers have vacancy rates of 5% in the present year. This enhances the need for robust robot machines to operate the work in the industry.
The industrial robots for the food and beverage industry are the process of adoption of robots replacing humans to automate the operations process in the industry. The adoption of robotics in the industry is influenced by a labour shortage and efficiency towards work and output.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the industrial robots for food and beverage industry growth.
• For instance, in November 2023 Yaskawa launched the Motoman upgrade series, the industry's first robotic with built-in adaptability. The robot is capable of adjusting its features and working out based on surrounding environmental situations by making informed choices and addressing the problems that were previously considered beyond automation. The product is developed in the influence to tackle the challenges like a shortage of labours and increase the automation process across various industries.
The industrial robots for food and beverage industry, based on type is segmented into five categories namely articulated robots, cartesian robots, scara robots, collaborative robots, and others. SCARA robots are expected to account for the major share of the industrial robots for the food and beverage industry market. The scara robots are designed particularly for high-speed pick and place tasks, which is a better solution for repetitive tasks such as sorting and packaging in the industry and they are accurate in handling food items making a better choice for the food and beverage industry.
The industrial robots for food and beverage industry, based on payload are segmented into three categories low, medium, and high. High is expected to account for a major share of the industrial robots in the food and beverage industry market. The high payload is capable of taking a high-volume weight which is a better option for lifting big containers and moving from one place to another.
The industrial robots for food and beverage industry, based on application are segmented into five categories namely palletizing, packaging & repackaging, pick & place, production, and processing. Packaging and repackaging is the crucial element for the products where it helps to provide protection and enhances the appeal of the product in the market.
Based on geography, the industrial robots for food and beverage industry market are expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for industrial robots for the food and beverage industry in various industries, including food and beverages, manufacturing, retail, and warehouse. The demand is being driven by these nations due to increased automation in various industries across the region and labour shortage is the main factor that influences the process of automation in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the industrial robots for food & beverage industry market, that have been covered are ABB, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Yasakawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Omron Corporation, Staubli International AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, and Universal Robots (Teradyne Inc.).
The market analytics report segments the industrial robots for food and beverage industry market as follows:
• By Type
o Articulated Robots
o Cartesian Robots
o SCARA Robots
o Collaborative Robots
o Others
• By Payload
o Low
o Medium
o High
• By Application
o Palletizing
o Packaging & Repackaging
o Pick & Place
o Production
o Processing
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ABB
• FANUC America Corporation
• KUKA AG
• Yasakawa Electric Corporation
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited
• Omron Corporation
• Staubli International AG
• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
• Universal Robots (Teradyne Inc.)
