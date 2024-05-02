Left Two Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Thursday, May 2, 2024

Page Content

The left two lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 22.5 and mile marker 26, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​