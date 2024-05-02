Randolph County Route 37/3, (McGhee Run Road), will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Page Content

County Route 37/3, (McGhee Run Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024, through Thursday, May 2, 2024, for paving. Work will start at the intersection of County Route 37/3 (McGhee Run Road) and end at milepost 1.17. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, United States mail and school buses only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​