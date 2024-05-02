Heat Interface Unit Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.21% to reach US$19.561 billion by 2029
The heat interface unit market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from US$10.558 billion in 2022 to US$19.561 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the heat interface unit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$19.561 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the heat interface unit market during the forecasted period is the growing awareness among the general public across the globe of monitoring energy consumption due to factors like climate change and global warming. The reduction of greenhouse gases is necessary to improve the growing concerns for the environment and these heat interface units are equipped with heat meters to monitor and control heat usage in that facility which is anticipated to grow the demand for them in the market
Moreover, the factor that propels growth in the heat interface unit market is the growing demand for renewable energy resources by the general public and stringent government policies to create a sustainable future and save current resources. For instance, India saw the highest year-on-year growth in renewable energy additions of 9.83% in 2022.
These renewable energy resources help provide an eco-friendly and sustainable environment just like the heat interface unit that provides sustainability and energy efficiency during district heating or community district heating using efficient heat transfer in buildings. Therefore, these factors are predicted to propel growth in the heat interface unit market.
The heat interface unit market, by function, is divided into two types- heating only, and heating with domestic hot water production (DHW). The different function types of heat interface units provide different benefits to cater to different needs of the end users for instance, the heating only function is used in commercial buildings or enterprises to provide heat in multiple buildings using a common source to save energy consumption and provide efficient results. Hence, the heat interface unit market is anticipated to grow due to these factors.
The heat interface unit market, by component, is divided into five types- heat exchangers, controllers, pumps, sensors, and valves. Each component has the ability that play a crucial role in providing efficiency and sustainability in the heat interface units for instance, sensors in heat interface units are used for monitoring the temperature and maintaining the desired temperature according to the user needs, Hence, the different components to provide efficiency and sustainability in heat interface unit are expected to grow the market.
The heat interface unit market, by application, is divided into three types- industrial, commercial, and residential. There are different end-users for heat interface units each one has its use case for the system for instance, in commercial buildings it is used for providing heat to multiple buildings using a common source while being sustainable and efficient. Hence, the different end-users for the heat interface unit are predicted to fuel the market over the forecast period.
The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the heat interface unit market during the forecasted period as this region has growing government regulations regarding renewable energy alternatives and solutions for a sustainable and efficient environment in the future. Also, the rise in demand for heat interface units for heating commercial buildings and residential areas using a common source and saving energy at the same time is expected to show significant growth in the heat interface unit market in the European region.
The research includes several key players from the heat interface unit market, such as Dutypoint, Heatrae Sadia, ELCO Heating Solutions, Honeywell, Johnson & Starley, Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd., Advanced Ergonomic Technologies Ltd, Vital Energi, SAV Systems, and DGI KOZANLAR.
The market analytics report segments the heat interface unit market using the following criteria:
• By Function
o Heating Only
o Heating with Domestic Hot Water Production (DHW)
• By Component
o Heat exchangers
o Controllers
o Pumps
o Sensors
o Valves
• By Application
o Industrial
o Commercial
o Residential
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Dutypoint
• Heatrae Sadia
• ELCO Heating Solutions
• Honeywell
• Johnson & Starley
• Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd.
• Advanced Ergonomic Technologies Ltd
• Vital Energi
• SAV Systems
• DGI KOZANLAR
