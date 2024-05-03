TOM DIXON ILLUMINATES S/S24 WITH VIBRANT COLLECTIONS: A FUSION OF COLOURS AND LUMINOSITY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned British designer Tom Dixon impresses the design world with the unveiling of his Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Bursting with new colours and luminosity, this exciting collection promises to captivate fans and design aficionados worldwide, embodying Dixon's commitment to delivering exceptional products crafted from honest materials.
Embracing Colour:
Tom Dixon's latest Fluoro Portables infuse any interior space with a burst of vibrant colour, complemented by the introduction of the BELL Portables and table lights in white, grey, and taupe. These additions to the best-selling BELL range continue to gain global traction, showcasing Dixon's innovative design prowess.
Commenting on this season’s embrace of new colours, Tom Dixon remarks: ‘We're known for our metallics, so this season we're broadening our range to include some fresh interior design colours. The new taupe, grey and white finishes are a super contrast to the blacks and metallics that have dominated our collections for such a long time. They give us a real contemporary decorator’s palette which is much simpler and easy to use. We wanted to make sure that we also had something that was quite shocking, so for those of you who’ve followed us for a while will be familiar with my passion for fluorescents – the ultra-colour which acts as a real exclamation mark in any room.’
Radiant Luminosity:
MELT, the instantly recognisable organic shape undergoes a makeover for the spring/summer season, now available in an ethereal bright translucent and opalescent polycarbonate, boosting its luminosity. Tom says: ‘MELT is one of our most successful lighting families, an archetypical and very decorative light that comes in a variety of metallics, which has been one of the biggest reasons for its success. We felt it was time to introduce it in a more luminous version. The entire MELT collection is now available in a new opalescent finish, which I think has a very interesting translucence about it. You’ll see it taking off because we needed to provide more luminosity in the range generally, and it’s versatile across pendants, chandeliers, surface, floor and table lights.’
Compact Living Solutions:
Acknowledging the evolving demands of modern living, the brand noticed that not everyone can fit huge chandeliers in their interiors, so in response to this, Tom Dixon launches the Mini Chandelier – a contemporary and more compact light suitable for the new modern city context.
Tom says: ‘Compactness is something that we must think about more in terms of our well-known lighting families. We’ve dominated the ceiling space for a long time with these huge and extraordinary lighting effects, however we weren’t thinking enough about how the evolution of the home has been in terms of the increased restrictions of space and low ceilings in new buildings. The mini chandelier derived from the fact that not everyone has the benefit of a 5m ceiling, so this is a reality check to ensure that everyone can access our lighting.’
Portability:
Tom Dixon presents new additions to the acclaimed Portables collection, tailored to smaller living spaces in the home. Tom says: ‘What’s nice about the Portables is that we suddenly have found a new era of lighting, where previously you were tethered to the wall with a cable, you can now get up to 10 hours of luminosity from a Portable light. There’s something great about the idea that you can move light around with you and I think that’s been driven by our new ways of thinking and living post-pandemic. We want to be able to move to smaller compact spaces in the home, so you can take your light with you. There’s an element of ‘back to the future’ with this, as you have to remember that around 150 years ago, people were moving light around in the form of a candle, so this really is a contemporary candle.’
Longevity and Sustainability:
In keeping with the brand's commitment to sustainability and crafting timeless pieces, the PRESS lighting collection, which now includes a new table light and mini pendant, features thickly ribbed and solid glass, which has been designed to last a lifetime.
Tom remarks: ‘Sustainability has become a huge topic that we all have to address as brands, designers and consumers. I think that we’re in a sector, where if we do our job properly, people will hold onto these objects for a very long time. Longevity is important to us and the way that we breed longevity into objects is very much through the materiality. A good example of this is our PRESS collection, which uses an excessive amount of glass with the idea that solidity and a long life is the objective for this light. For example, the new surface light you can see how thick the glass is and the decorative effect is a functional effect as well.’
The Spring/Summer 2024 collections will launch in April at Salone del Mobile at the Manzoni, Tom Dixon's hub in Milan, and at 3 Days of Design in Copenhagen in June. The central location for the Copenhagen showcase will be announced shortly by the brand.
High-Res Photos:
1. Catalogue (technical specifications) https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/770837360848956
2. Newness Brochure https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/926460018921643
3. Attributes list https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/859480950317310
4. Marketing Launch Pack https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/224251610605779
5. Lifestyle imagery https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/263325520973832
6. Cut Out imagery https://tomdixon.presscloud.com/selection/344983745351524
