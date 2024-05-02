Check Blind Spots — An Extra Look Can Save a Life; May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Check your mirrors twice for motorcycles

Motorcycle riding season is here! The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has key tips for riders and drivers to help keep this summer safe.

IRVINE, CA, US, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More motorcyclists will be on the roads as spring weather welcomes the riding season, and this May, during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, all motorists are urged to take an extra look — double check blind spots — before turning or changing lanes, because that extra second could save a life.“Motorcyclists, with their smaller profiles, can easily ‘vanish’ in a vehicle’s blind spots,” said Scott Schloegel, Acting President and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation . “Even though many cars today have blind-spot detection systems, they aren’t a fail-safe. So we urge car and truck drivers to actively be on the lookout for motorcyclists. Use your eyes and mirrors and look twice, especially in your blind spots, before maneuvering on the road.”The Motorcycle Safety Foundation offers the following top tips for drivers and motorcyclists so that everyone can stay safe on the roadways.For Car and Truck Drivers• Actively look for motorcyclists: Motorcyclists can easily be hidden in blind spots or by other vehicles, bushes, trees, or roadway signs, check all around before maneuvering into or around traffic.• Focus on driving: Put down the phone; don’t let pets and passengers distract.• Use turn signals: Signal intentions. It will help others know what to expect or even alert them to get out of the way.• Give two-wheelers some space: Don’t tailgate or get too close. Give riders space to maneuver and adjust to roadway conditions.• Keep it in the vehicle: Don’t throw trash or cigarettes out the window. Make sure cargo is secured so it doesn’t fall onto the road and become a hazard.For Motorcycle and Scooter Riders• Be visible: Wear bright clothing and a light-colored helmet. Keep the headlight on, day and night, and avoid riding in the blind spots of other vehicles. If possible, flash the brake light when slowing and before stopping.• But pretend to be invisible: Assume others can’t see and ride in a hyper-aware mindset and learn to notice every detail. Constantly search for changing conditions using the Search-Evaluate-Execute strategy (SEE) to assess and respond to hazards.• Gear up every ride: Wear proper riding gear from head to toe. Full-face helmets provide the best protection. Jackets, pants, gloves, and boots specifically made for riding will generally have abrasion-resistant material and extra armor for better protection.• Follow the rules of the road: Riding respectfully — and legally — creates a safer environment for every using the roadways. Unexpected maneuvers could startle or confuse others and cause a crash.• Before the ride, look over the bike: Do a pre-ride check, which includes looking over tires and wheels, checking fluids, cables, the bike’s chassis, lights and electronics, and the stands. Use the T-CLOCS inspection checklist to help.“According to the National Highway Traffic Administration in 2022 – the last year of complete data – motorcycle fatalities were up 1.2 percent,” said Schloegel. “Motorcyclists represented 15 percent of fatalities despite only being 3 percent of the vehicles on roadways. It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the roadways safe.”The Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the country’s leading safety resource and advocate for motorcyclists, offers courses for riders of every experience level. The MSF’s Basic RiderCourse is among the best ways to learn to ride and get licensed.ABOUT MSFThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by the MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

