PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release

May 2, 2024 Gatchalian backs 'aggressive' reversion to June school opening To protect learners from the effects of extreme heat, Senator Win Gatchalian favors the Department of Education's (DepEd) proposal for an aggressive reversion to the old school calendar, which will move back the opening of classes in June. Considering the clamor for a faster transition back to the old school calendar, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Operations Cesar Bringas said in a Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing that the DepEd proposed other options to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., including a more aggressive alternative ending of School Year 2024-2025 in March 2025. "In my opinion, let us take the aggressive approach because we cannot predict things. Next year, there will be El Niño and La Niña again, it's very difficult, and the weather is hard to predict. But what is certain is we already need to revert to the old calendar so that no matter what happens, we are already avoiding extreme heat conditions," Gatchalian said. After consultations with stakeholders, the DepEd moved the end of School Year 2023-2024 to May 31. The end of SY 2024-2025 was scheduled for May 16, 2025, while SY 2025-2026 was set to end on April 16, 2026. The reversion process was set to be completed by SY 2026-2027, where classes are set to begin in mid-June 2026 and end in March 2027. To implement the aggressive transition, DepEd eyes conducting fewer days of in-person classes, while some days, including Saturdays, will be devoted to the use of Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) such as online, modular, and blended learning. Bringas also pointed out that the aggressive reversion to the old school calendar will affect learners' and teachers' vacations. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in the same hearing that while the current academic calendar has fewer school days coinciding with the rainy season and reduced cancellation of classes due to tropical cyclones, it also has more school days with extremely hot temperature. 'Agresibong' pagbabalik sa dating school calendar suportado ni Gatchalian Upang maprotektahan ang mga mag-aaral sa epekto ng matinding init, sinusoportahan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang panukala ng Department of Education (DepEd) para sa agresibong pagbabalik ng dating school calendar na nagsisimula sa buwan ng Hunyo. Dahil sa panawagan na ibalik sa buwan ng Hunyo ang pagbubukas ng klase, ibinahagi ni DepEd Assistant Secretary for Operations Cesar Bringas na nagbigay ang ahensya ng iba pang mga mungkahi kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, kabilang ang agresibong alternatibo na wakasan ang School Year 2024-2025 sa Marso 2025. Ibinahagi ito ng opisyal sa isang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Para sa akin, gawin natin ang agresibong paraan dahil hindi natin matukoy ang maaaring mangyari. Sa susunod na taon, maaaring magkaroon muli ng El Niño at La Niña at napakahirap nito para sa atin. Ngunit nakikita nating kailangan nang bumalik sa lumang school calendar upang maiwasan natin ang matinding init ano man ang mangyari," ani Gatchalian. Matapos ang konsultasyon sa iba't ibang mga stakeholders, inusog ng DepEd ang pagwawakas ng School Year 2023-2024 sa Mayo 31. Nakatakda sa May 16, 2025 ang pagwawakas ng SY 2024-2025, habang magwawakas naman sa Abril 16, 2026 ang SY 2025-2026. Nakatakdang bumalik sa SY 2026-2027 ang ganap na pagbabalik sa dating school calendar kung saan magsisimula ang school year sa gitna ng Hunyo 2026 at matatapos sa Marso 2027. Upang ipatupad ang agresibong pagbabalik sa dating school calendar, balak ng DepEd na magsagawa ng mas kaunting araw para face-to-face classes habang gagamit naman ng Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) tulad ng online, modular, o blended learning sa ibang mga araw, kabilang ang mga Sabado. Ayon din kay Bringas, maaari ring maapektuhan ang bakasyon ng mga guro at mag-aaral sakaling maging agresibo ang pagbabalik sa dating school calendar. Ayon naman sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), bagama't mas kaunti ang mga araw na tumatapat sa tag-ulan sa kasalukuyang school calendar at mas kaunti ang suspensyon ng mga klase dahil sa mga bagyo, mas marami namang mga araw na natapat sa matinding init.