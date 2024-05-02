PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release

May 1, 2024 Bong Go presides over Senate Health Committee hearing on various health programs, healthcare allowance delays, and alleged pharmaceutical scam In a heated session of the Committee on Health and Demography at the Philippine Senate on Tuesday, April 30, Committee Chair Senator Christopher "Bong" Go fulfilled his promise to healthcare workers that the delay in their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) will be scrutinized. The hearing also tackled the current State of Public Health Services in the country. In a poignant remark, Go highlighted the plight of health workers laboring under strenuous conditions. He further cited their sacrifices, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked for assurances from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to accelerate the processing of allowance distribution. "Pinagpawisan nila ito, ang iba namatay, ang iba nagbuwis ng buhay, nagkasakit. Sila po ang nagsakripisyo, hindi natin mararating ito kung di po dahil sa ating mga health workers...We urge the DOH and DBM to reconcile their records (dahil) almost three weeks na po iyon noong huli tayong nag-hearing, and ensure that funding for the provision of the HEA to our healthcare workers would be prioritized," Go said. On the allegations that there is a rampant pyramiding scheme involving some doctors and pharmaceutical companies, the senator demanded an explanation from Luis Go, chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. and asked concerned agencies to investigate the matter throroughly to uphold the integrity of the medical profession. Senator Go once again clarified that he has no relation to the Bell-Kenz CEO, saying, "For the record, as mentioned yesterday in plenary, hindi ko kamag-anak ang mga Go na ito. Marami naman pong Go sa Pilipinas... At lalong hindi ko ka-ano ano ang Go na yan kung ito ay nananamantala sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na po sa mga pasyente at mga mahihirap." Luis Go faced scrutiny from the Committee Chairman, as the latter emphasized the need to prioritize patient care over pharmaceutical profits. Senator Go further expressed his concerns that innocent doctors are unwittingly entangled in the scam where some medical practitioners reportedly receive luxury items from Bell-Kenz as incentives. He stressed that such practices jeopardize the integrity of the medical profession and patient care. "Hindi masamang magnegosyo. Pero base sa reports, mukhang iba na ito. Kung networking o pyramiding na ito... Kapag nahaluan po ng negosyo, delikado ang kalusugan. Delikado 'yan, nanganganib ang kalusugan niyan," Go expressed. Further discussions centered on the DOH's implementation of Go's brainchild, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, and the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) Program. "Mr. Secretary, sa iyong palagay ba effective ang Malasakit Centers? You were under oath several times during hearings, sabi niyo tutulungan niyo ang mahihirap? Sabi mo, susuportahan mo ang Malasakit Centers at ipagpapatuloy mo dahil nakakatulong ito sa mga mahihirap," Go interrogated. "You issued a memorandum that all patients must be accorded with available services that they need in Malasakit Centers...Secretary Herbosa, you were under oath nung sinabi mo na suportado mo ang Malasakit Centers," he added. Senator Go also questioned Secretary Herbosa on the adherence of DOH itself to "ethical standards" within these health initiatives, saying, "Ayaw natin ng conflict of interest. Doctors, pharmaceutical companies, at lalo na ang government officials, lahat dapat sumunod sa ethical standards. I encourage everyone kung may alam kayo na irregularities at katiwalian, my office is open to hear you all. Ilantad nyo ang katiwalian kung sakaling meron po, para mabawasan ang korapsyon at walang masayang na pondo ng bayan." "Pera po ng taumbayan 'yan. Tulong niyo po para sa mahihirap nating kababayan. Itulong niyo po sa mga pasyente na halos walang matakbuhan kundi tayo pong nasa gobyerno," the senator stressed. In conclusion, the hearing underscored Senator Go's ongoing commitment to addressing key health issues, ensuring transparency in health-related initiatives, and improving the welfare of Filipino health workers and patients. Go cited that the outcomes of these deliberations are expected to influence future health policies and funding allocations significantly.