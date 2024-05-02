MPD Seeking Additional Suspects in Navy Yard Retail Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are releasing additional images of suspects in sought in a retail theft.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

Since the investigation began, six suspects have been arrested and charged.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation the following arrests were made:

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property

Both of the above arrestees were also charged with assault for the offense that occurred on the National Mall prior to the retail theft at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

As this investigation continues, detectives are searching for these additional suspects:

Detectives continue to search for the suspects below in previously released images:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24057449

###