Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,433 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping redetermination

CANADA, May 1 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s redetermination of its anti-dumping decision following October 2023 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) panel ruling:

“I am deeply disappointed with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s redetermination in response to the finding from the NAFTA panel that they had erred. We will continue to stand firm against unfair actions taken against our forestry workers.

“Unjust anti-dumping duties hurt both Canadians and Americans. Tens of thousands of hard-working forestry workers in British Columbia have had their jobs and businesses negatively impacted by duties that harm communities and, ultimately, people’s livelihoods.

“Forestry is and will continue to be foundational to B.C.’s economy and communities. Since the start of the United States’ imposition of anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber in 2017, the provincial and federal governments have opposed these punitive and unwarranted duties.

“Following a NAFTA panel’s finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s final dumping determination was inconsistent with U.S. law last October, the U.S. Department of Commerce has issued its redetermination of its anti-dumping duty findings.

“In fall 2023, the NAFTA panel found the U.S. Department of Commerce erred in how it calculated important aspects of the anti-dumping duties applied to Canadian softwood lumber exports and directed them to revisit key elements of the anti-dumping investigation.

“Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued its redetermination in response to the NAFTA panel. I am disappointed with the Department of Commerce’s reissued decision. The only correct outcome would see a reversal of their original decision. Instead, the Department of Commerce has chosen to make minor adjustments that fail to address the NAFTA panel’s instructions.

“We continue to work with the federal government, provincial partners and our forest industry to relentlessly pursue our claims through all available avenues. Rest assured that we will do everything we can to seek a better outcome for our softwood lumber exporters.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping redetermination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more