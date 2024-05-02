Ukraine Focus Delivers First Two Ambulances to Normandy Beach in Preparation for D-Day Mission

Ukraine Focus delivered two ambulances to Normandy Beach

NORMANDY BEACH, DC, FRANCE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine Focus, a humanitarian organization committed to supporting Ukraine in its quest for sovereignty and freedom, has successfully delivered the first two ambulances to Normandy Beach in preparation for a critical D-Day mission.

Led by President and CEO Brock Bierman, this initiative not only signifies a pivotal moment in providing essential support to Ukraine but also emphasizes the enduring message of "never again." Bierman emphasized the broader significance of this mission beyond the mere delivery of ambulances and military assistance.

"Freedom is not free, and we must also remember those who sacrifice their lives for liberties and democracy," Bierman said. "Through this mission, Ukraine Focus aims to honor the sacrifices made for the ideals of freedom and democracy, echoing the sentiments of resilience and solidarity."

This monumental undertaking has been made possible through the generous support and collaboration of various entities.

Most notably, Northwell Health, Chris Fussner, Phil Buhler, AMC Healthcare and Merle Hinrich have played instrumental roles in enabling Ukraine Focus to fulfill its mission. "Their unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes has paved the way for tangible assistance to be extended to those in need," Bierman said.

As Ukraine prepares for the challenges ahead, the delivery of these ambulances represents a significant step forward in bolstering its capacity to respond to emergencies effectively.

With the support of dedicated individuals and organizations, Ukraine Focus remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace, stability, and sovereignty.

Link to donate to support the mission: https://bit.ly/3VH2O8S