Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,424 in the last 365 days.

In A Newly-Published Political And Social Commentary, Author Examines The Root Causes Of America’s Current Chaos

Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of SMASHING IDOLS AND EXPOSING LIES

Charleston, SC, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One underlying theme of the book can be summed up by the following maxim:

“In a world of lies, nothing is more hated than truth.”

The author’s standout release—Smashing Idols and Exposing Lies: How the American People are Being Deceived About Virtually Everything — is a shrewd and incisive commentary on America’s current socio-political landscape. The author has watched the systematic indoctrination of minds in America for decades, and in particular since 2020. One of his goals in publishing Smashing Idols is to expose the institutionalized deceptions destroying the nation.

“The purpose of the book is to encourage believers, challenge unbelievers, expose many of the lies destroying our society, and bring glory to the Lord.”

Christians, truth seekers and freedom lovers will find the book enlightening and encouraging. Those who welcome the current trends of our society will undoubtedly denounce the book.

Smashing Idols and Exposing Lies: How the American People are Being Deceived About Virtually Everything is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author:

Mr. Prazak came to America as a child, when his parents fled a repressive regime. His background has given him unique insights into the political and cultural changes sweeping across our nation. He currently resides in the Midwest.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

In A Newly-Published Political And Social Commentary, Author Examines The Root Causes Of America’s Current Chaos

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more