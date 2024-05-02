DLNR News Release – HILO WOMAN CITED FOR FEEDING NĒNĒ IN HILO PARK, May 1, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 1, 2024

HILO WOMAN CITED FOR FEEDING CATS IN HILO PARK

(HILO, HAWAI’I ISLAND) – DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers have cited a 66-year-old Hilo woman after spotting her feeding feral cats in Queen Liliʻoukalani Park and Gardens.

Doreen Torres was issued two citations for violating state endangered and threatened species laws which prohibit the feeding of protected wildlife, since nēnē may eat the cat food.

Officers alleged Torres put out food for feral cats this morning and last Saturday.

DOCARE has stepped up patrols in the park, after it was reported last week that a one-month-old nēnē gosling died there. Toxoplasmosis, a disease carried in the feces of cats, is implicated in the gosling’s death.

Earlier today, the DLNR issued a news release detailing the concerns wildlife biologists have with cat feeding in public spaces, particularly at Queen Liliʻuokalani Park. https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2024/05/01/nr24-48/

Torres is schedule to appear in Hilo District Court on June 21. The charges against her are both misdemeanors.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Nēnē Feeding Citations, Queen Liliʻuokalani Park (April 27 and May 1, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gy2hhzb36s8ygajsgv4b6/ADKRfNFb3Edet_8-39Q1aaY?rlkey=ma4crmeuf55jp84dri6g5m7lm&st=3796kga5&dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396