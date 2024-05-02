Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,420 in the last 365 days.

Governor Kay Ivey’s National Day of Prayer Message

Governor Kay Ivey, in observance of the 73rd National Day of Prayer, proclaimed Thursday, May 2, 2024 as National Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama through a proclamation and released the accompanying video message to mark the occasion. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

You just read:

Governor Kay Ivey’s National Day of Prayer Message

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more