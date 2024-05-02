Saskatchewan Official Returning to India

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 1, 2024

Provincial Trade Official will Have Indian Visa Reinstated

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison announced that the Government of India has provided formal approval to provide full diplomatic accreditation for Saskatchewan's Managing Director of the Saskatchewan India office.

"It is solely because of Saskatchewan's strong bi-lateral relationship with India that this significant accreditation will be granted," Harrison said. "With more than 25 per cent of all Canadian trade with India originating from Saskatchewan, it is vitally important that our two jurisdictions continue our strong relationship independent of the challenges that exist at the national level. I want to thank the Government of India for their partnership. Today's decision will not only benefit Saskatchewan exporters but will also help stabilize agricultural exports to India, ensuring food security for more than 1.4 billion people."

Saskatchewan's exports to India in the first two months of 2024 have increased by a remarkable 600 per cent, year-over-year.

In the fall of 2023, diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorated and 41 Canadian diplomatic staff were required to leave the country at the request of the Indian government, which included Saskatchewan's managing director.

Premier Scott Moe has led several trade missions to the country. The most recent was in February 2024, with an emphasis on strong commercial and diplomatic relationships, as well as food and energy security.

During this mission Premier Moe met with senior members of Prime Minister Modi's cabinet to advocate for the reinstatement of diplomatic accreditation for Saskatchewan's Managing Director in India including Union Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Since then, Saskatchewan has continued to work with the Indian government and has hosted multiple Indian delegations to the province including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma this month in which this matter was further discussed.

Saskatchewan opened a trade and investment office in 2020 in New Delhi, and is part of a network of nine international offices dedicated to strengthening the province's engagement, globally.

In 2023, total Canadian exports to India were valued at $5.1 billion. Of that total, Saskatchewan was responsible for 26 per cent, valued at more than $1.3 billion, with $700 million of that tied directly to agri-food exports.

The province's top five exports to India include lentils, potash, wood pulp, peas and non-durum wheat, and is the top supplier to India of lentils and potash.

