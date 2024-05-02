New Supports for Families with Children Requiring Out of Province Care

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 1, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be providing financial assistance to families who are referred out of province for medical care for their child.

The province will reimburse transportation and accommodation expenses for pediatric patients aged 16 and younger, along with a caregiver, effective retroactively to the beginning of the fiscal year April 1, 2024.

"We understand the challenges families can face when they have a sick child, particularly those who are also having to deal with travel accessing specialized care outside of the province," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "That's why we are taking steps today to reduce the financial burden for families so they can focus on their healing journey for their child."

Similar to any medical treatment sought outside of the province, prior approval must be obtained from the Ministry of Health before travel. The main criteria is that the surgical or diagnostic treatment must be medically-necessary and not available in Saskatchewan. The specialist physician or surgeon who applies for the prior approval must also indicate the expected length of stay required for treatment.

Expenses covered include the cost of transportation by airline or car, hotels or stays with family members and meals up to $2,000 per trip.

-30-

For more information, contact: