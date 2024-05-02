Cornyn, Sinema, Babin, Sorensen Introduce Bill to Streamline NASA Partnerships, Expand Engineering Research and Education

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and U.S. Congressmen Brian Babin (TX-36) and Eric Sorensen (IL-17) released the following statements on introduction of the NASA Streamlining Partnerships for Research and Education for Engineering and Science (SPREES) Act, which would streamline the process for NASA to partner with federal agencies to invest in scientific or engineering research and education:

“Texas has a long history of leadership when it comes to space exploration, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston has been a key player in strengthening America’s competitiveness as we enter a new space race with foreign adversaries like China and Russia,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would help the U.S. stay ahead of the curve by empowering NASA to work in tandem with other government agencies to invest in groundbreaking research and education.”

“We’re cutting red tape to streamline partnerships between agencies that will propel Arizona’s and America’s leadership in space and science research and innovation,” said Sen. Sinema.

“For decades, NASA has inspired generations of Americans through exploration and scientific discovery,” said Rep. Babin. “I am proud to support the SPREES Act to utilize inter-government collaboration, enhancing NASA’s engineering research and innovation.”

“NASA is leading the world in developing new technologies that help our neighbors better understand the world they live in,” said Rep. Sorensen. “Right now, NASA does not have the ability to share funds with other government agencies to conduct shared research. The NASA Streamlining Partnerships for Research and Education for Engineering and Science Act cuts through this red tape by giving NASA the authority they need to work collaboratively with other agencies to make sure we are on the cutting edge of science, discovery, and human space exploration. I’m grateful to Senator Cornyn for his bipartisan partnership on introducing this important legislation and I look forward to working with him pass this bill through Congress.”

Background:

The NASA Streamlining Partnerships for Research and Education for Engineering and Science (SPREES) Act would allow NASA to receive funds, limited to grants or cooperative agreements, from other federal agencies for scientific or engineering research and education. It would also require NASA to report to Congress on the amount of funds transferred to the agency and how those funds were utilized.