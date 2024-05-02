School Incident in Village of Mount Horeb, Wis.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the entirety of the incident in the Village of Mount Horeb, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Monday, May 1, 2024.

Wisconsin DOJ’s DCI is prepared to release the following information. Since late morning, Mount Horeb School District has been locked down due to a safety threat. Police officers from Mount Horeb Police Department responded to a report of someone with a weapon outside the middle school. Police officers responded to the threat and used deadly force.

This incident took place outdoors. The subject in this case never gained entry to the school buildings during the incident and was a student from the Mount Horeb School District. While the investigation into the details remains ongoing, other than the subject, no other people were physically injured during this incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Verona Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, Fitchburg Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Green County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Mounds Police Department, Cross Plains Police Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.