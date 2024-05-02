Attorney General Bird Challenges Biden ATF Extreme Gun Sale Ban

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird co-led a 21-state coalition in a lawsuit challenging the Biden Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms’ extreme new rule that effectively bans gun sales.

The rule significantly expands the definition of a “firearms dealer,” forcing Iowans to register as federal firearms dealers to sell even a single gun between family members. Americans who fail to do so may face significant penalties—including possible prison time. Transactions do not have to involve the exchange of money but could also include personal property or payment through service. The lawsuit follows a December 2023 letter Attorney General Bird co-led, demanding that Biden follow the law and eliminate the ban.

"It is clear that Biden will stop at nothing to criminalize law-abiding citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights,” said Attorney General Bird. “As a prosecutor, I see his administration looking the other way when it comes to prioritizing going after gang members and violent felons with guns. Instead, he targets law-abiding firearms owners. It is wrong for Biden to force Iowans to become licensed firearms dealers just to sell a gun to a friend or family member. I am taking Biden to court to stand up for Iowans’ Second Amendment rights.”

The Biden Administration’s rule violates the Second Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires that federal agencies fully consider the costs of a proposed rule—and that rule’s legality—before imposing it on the country.

Iowa co-led the lawsuit with Kansas and Montana. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full lawsuit here.

