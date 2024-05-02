Eric Talley Elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Eric Talley, Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law, has been elected as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s most prestigious honorary societies and a leading center for independent policy research.

Talley joined the Columbia Law School faculty in 2015 and is an award-winning teacher and expert on the intersection of corporate law, governance, and finance. He teaches, writes, and conducts research in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, quantitative methods, machine learning, contract law, finance, alternative investments, game theory, and economic analysis of law.

“We honor these artists, scholars, scientists, and leaders in the public, nonprofit, and private sectors for their accomplishments and for the curiosity, creativity, and courage required to reach new heights,” said American Academy of Arts and Sciences President David Oxtoby when announcing this year’s new members. “We invite these exceptional individuals to join in the Academy’s work to address serious challenges and advance the common good.”

As faculty co-director of the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership, Talley leads research and programs focused on the future of corporate governance and performance. He has hosted three seasons of Beyond Unprecedented: The Post-Pandemic Economy, a podcast produced by Columbia Law School and the Millstein Center.

In the classroom, Talley is considered by students to be engaging, energetic, and enthusiastic, and he is known for finding creative ways to make complicated topics understandable. The graduating classes of 2017 and 2022 awarded him the Willis L.M. Reese Prize for Teaching.

After crossing the Brooklyn Bridge with students in his Contracts class in 2021, Eric Talley gathered them outside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse to discuss his reenactment of the famed Brooklyn Bridge hypothetical.

Beyond the academy, Talley is frequently sought out by the media for analysis and commentary on a range of topics. In the past year, he has been quoted or interviewed by ABC News, Bloomberg Law, CNBC, CNN, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Wall St. Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, among other outlets.

Talley earned a J.D. and a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.

Other Columbia Law professors who are active members of the Academy include: Barbara Aronstein Black ’55, Vincent Blasi, Philip C. Bobbitt, John C. Coffee Jr., Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, George P. Fletcher, Jane C. Ginsburg, Michael Graetz, Philip Hamburger, Dean Gillian Lester, Lance Liebman, Thomas W. Merrill, Gillian Metzger ’96, Henry P. Monaghan, Robert Scott, Peter L. Strauss, and Tim Wu.