East Beach Asset Management Adds Partner & Head of Capital Markets as Firm Expands

East Beach Asset Management | Los Angeles, CA

Innovative credit-focused firm, East Beach Asset Management, appoints seasoned investor Reggie Tucker to join industry veterans Cee Sarabi and Rachael Sarabi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Beach Asset Management (“EBAM”), an innovative investment management firm focusing across tactical credit markets, announced the appointment of Reggie Tucker as Partner and Head of Capital Markets. With nearly a decade of collaboration and shared success across various capacities, Reggie's arrival marks a significant milestone in EBAM's continued strategic growth and expansion.

In his role as Partner and Head of Capital Markets, Reggie will leverage his extensive track record and network in identifying and capturing opportunities to expand the firm’s capital solutions capabilities across private and venture-backed markets. Prior to joining EBAM, Mr. Tucker held senior positions at New York Common Retirement Fund, Orange County Employees Retirement System and Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Funds, where he played instrumental roles in managing alternative investment portfolios, as well as spearheading strategic initiatives. Throughout his career, Mr. Tucker has been recognized via numerous awards including Institutional Investor Hedge Fund Rising Star Award, Institutional Investor Opportunistic Investment Strategies Award and AiCIO NextGen CIO Class of Rising Stars.

"We have known and worked closely with Reggie for over a decade and have consistently been impressed by his sharp investment acumen and differentiated approach to identifying and executing the most compelling opportunities across the spectrum of credit,” said Mrs. Sarabi. “The combination of our complementary and diverse investment capabilities will enhance our ability to provide differentiated sources of returns to our investors. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and having a long and prosperous career as partners.”

"I am excited to join EBAM and continue to build this incredible platform with colleagues whom I have known and respected for over a decade," said Mr. Tucker. “The current market environment presents a substantial opportunity for firms like EBAM with broad capital solutions capabilities. EBAM’s vision perfectly aligns with my expertise and capabilities in building a truly unique opportunistic platform.”

About East Beach Asset Management

East Beach Asset Management is a privately-owned investment management firm focusing on tactical credit across private and public credit markets. Founded by credit industry veterans Cee Sarabi and Rachael Sarabi, EBAM’s investment platform spans opportunistic credit, structured products and capital solutions. The firm targets outsized returns to investors combined with high margins of safety across all market environments. EBAM’s Partners bring an average of 20+ years of experience across global markets, investing and managing investor capital through various market cycles.