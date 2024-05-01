FHFA Announces Enterprise Reconsideration of Value Policies

​Washington, D.C. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) published new Reconsideration of Value (ROV) policies after months of collaboration with FHFA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration. A Reconsideration of Value is a request to an appraiser to re-assess the appraised value of a property due to potential appraisal reporting deficiencies or inappropriate selection of comparable properties, or based upon additional information the appraiser should consider.

“Consistent standards for lenders and appraisers, coupled with a well-understood process for consumers to challenge appraisal findings, will help ensure that consumers are treated fairly,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “These updates represent a powerful tool in combatting racial bias in property appraisals and promoting valuation accuracy.”

In June 2023, as part of the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity, FHFA and HUD established a working group to develop consistent ROV standards. The Enterprises’ new policies provide clear requirements for lenders to disclose and outline the ROV process for consumers, standardize communication to appraisers, and establish ROV response expectations. Lenders will also be required to refer appraisers to local, state, and federal agencies for violations of anti-discrimination laws.

