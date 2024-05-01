Sentinel Storage announces event with the BC Lions celebrating the grand opening of a new Vancouver location

Attendees have the opportunity to have their photograph taken with the Grey Cup and to win tickets to the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Storage is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store located at 3333 Bridgeway Street, centrally positioned near the PNE grounds and serving the communities of Burnaby, Vancouver, and North Vancouver. This state-of-the-art self-storage location will open its doors for the Sentinel Storage free event with the BC Lions on May 4, 2024 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Sentinel Storage is proud to be partnering with the CFL’s BC Lions for this event. As hosts of the 111th Grey Cup, the Lions are excited to be able to bring the Grey Cup where fans will be able to have their photograph taken with the iconic trophy.

Other highlights of the day include the chance to meet players from the Lions as well as the Canadian Premier League’s Vancouver FC and the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Vancouver Bandits, Vancouver FC prizes, free food and beverages, and an opportunity to enter a draw to win Lions’ prizes, including tickets to the 111th Grey Cup, which will be hosted at BC Place on November 17, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be able to share the Grey Cup with CFL fans in the Lower Mainland while also showing off our beautiful, new location in Vancouver,” said National Director of Corporate Partnerships and Media, Celeste Blackmore. “We look forward to having a fun day at the BC Lions/Sentinel Storage Free Event and are excited to see the 111th Grey Cup return to Vancouver in 2024.”

This a family-friendly event, welcoming all to attend, reflecting Sentinel Storage’s commitment to building community ties and offering accessible, secure storage options.

Join Sentinel Storage on May 4, 2024 to celebrate the grand opening of their new Vancouver store – an event not to be missed by local residents, sports fans, and anyone wanting to enjoy a fun filled afternoon. For more information on how to attend the event, please go to SentinelStorage.ca.

Event Details:

Date: May 4, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm

Location: Sentinel Storage, 3333 Bridgeway Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Free

For more information about Sentinel Storage and the grand opening event, please visit www.sentinelstorage.ca, or call 1-833-337-7746

About Sentinel Storage

Sentinel Storage is Western Canada’s storage leader and is part of the StorageVault family of storage solutions. Sentinel Storage prides itself on being there when you need extra space, for whatever the reason. With more than 60 location throughout B.C. and Alberta, you can be assured that there is a Sentinel Storage close to you that’s ready to provide a simple, convenient and affordable storage solution.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc. (“StorageVault”) owns and operates 244 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 213 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.8 million rentable square feet on over 690 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services. StorageVault trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SVI”.

Media Contacts:

Celeste Blackmore

National Director, Corporate Partnerships and Media

905-220-0368

Jenn Johnson

Director of Operations, Western Canada

778-288-6158