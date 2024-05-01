Amalfi Jets CEO Joins Embry-Riddle University’s College of Aviation, Philanthropy Council Board

Amalfi Jets held an informational session on campus for students Jones is an Embry-Riddle Alum Amalfi Jets Founders Kolin Jones & Calvin Yoon

Amalfi and Embry-Riddle boast strong ties, with the company frequenting campus and establishing a recruiting pipeline for its Departure Representatives Program.

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Founder & CEO Kolin Jones has joined Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's College of Aviation, Philanthropy Council Board. Amalfi Jets, a private jet charter company based in Los Angeles, California, was established by Jones, an Embry-Riddle Alumni.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to be involved in this program," said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. "My time at Embry-Riddle was incredibly rewarding, and I attribute much of my career success to the invaluable knowledge and experiences gained there. I am eager to give back to the university through this role, sharing insights from my industry experience while continuing to learn from a place that has already enriched my professional journey."

Embry-Riddle’s College of Aviation, Philanthropy Council Board serves as a “Each College Philanthropy Council supports its respective college at one campus, such as the College of Engineering Philanthropy Council at the Daytona Beach Campus. Council members pool their contributions to provide student scholarships and to fund innovative student projects and special initiatives. By giving collectively, council members have a high impact on the students receiving support."

Every year, College Philanthropy Councils meet at their respective campuses to engage with students and view presentations by the top selected student project groups. On this day, council members vote for the winning project, and financial support is awarded.

Throughout the year, council members are invited to attend events on campus, correspond with college deans, and engage with the Philanthropy team.” per the Embry-Riddle website.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress, and connecting with students is key as they embody the future of our industry and are poised to become its leaders,” said Jones. “With countless leaders in aviation already emerging from Embry-Riddle, I am confident that even more will rise to prominence in the future and am honored to help play a role in this.”

Amalfi Jets boasts strong ties to Embry-Riddle, with the company visiting campus on several occasions, hosting lectures led by Jones and his team as well as informational sessions for its Departure Representatives Program. This program serves as a direct recruitment pipeline for the student body, with Amalfi Jets currently employing 10 students.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

