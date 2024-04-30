PRESS RELEASE – Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) Enhances Policing Capabilities with New Calibration Equipment for Alcohol Breathalyzers

The Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) celebrated a significant enhancement to Samoa’s police force capabilities with the opening and handover of a new Calibration Machine for Alcohol Breathalyzers today. The state-of-the-art equipment, donated by the Government of Australia through the Samoa Australia Policing Partnership Program, was unveiled during a ceremony attended by distinguished guests including the Honorable Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt of SROS, H.E. Will Robinson (Australian High Commissioner to Samoa), and key figures from the Australian Federal Police.

During the keynote address, Honorable Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt expressed profound gratitude towards the Government of Australia for their continued support and collaboration. “This new calibration machine, a pioneering technology in Samoa, will enable the Ministry of Police to perform essential calibration checks locally, ensuring that results from alcohol breathalyzer units are accurate and reliable,” said Minister Laaulialemalietoa.

Previously, the Ministry of Police had to send breathalyzer units to Canberra for calibration – a process that was not only costly but also time-consuming. With the new in-country calibration capability, the process will be expedited and will allow more frequent and efficient testing, enhancing the enforcement of laws against driving under the influence of alcohol.

The donation comes at a crucial time, with Samoa battling significant alcohol-related challenges. Statistics indicate that an overwhelming 90 percent of crimes in Samoa are related to drugs and alcohol. The new equipment aims to strengthen Samoa’s ability to combat these issues more effectively, reducing the time and financial resources previously expended.

“This generous act by the Australian Government will not only save costs and time but also improve our capacity to enforce laws more effectively,” Minister Schmidt added, outlining the importance of reliable data in legal proceedings and law enforcement.

In his remarks, Hon. Minister Laaulialemaletoa also highlighted the successful collaboration between SROS and the Samoa Ministry of Police, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Ministry of Justice and Court Administration in using SROS’s Internationally Accredited Testing Laboratory for drug and alcohol analysis.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the strong ties between Samoa and Australia. Hon. Minister Laaulialemalietoa extended his best wishes to the people of Australia and expressed confidence that the new machine would play a pivotal role in keeping Samoa safe.

