Michael Boyd joins Seventy2 Capital as Executive Vice President, Expanding Practice into Abingdon, VA

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Michael Boyd has joined their practice as an Executive Vice President. With the addition of this new team, Seventy2 Capital has opened an office in Abingdon, Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael and his team to Seventy2 Capital, and to branch into a new market in Virginia,” stated Tom Fautrel, President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “Michael’s understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that come with retirement planning and desire to provide clients with the guidance needed to make informed decisions makes him a great fit for our team, and we look forward to working with him to grow our business in and around Abingdon.”

With eighteen years of industry experience, Michael primarily focuses on retirement income planning. He believes that the transition into retirement is a critical phase in an individual's financial journey, and it requires careful and detailed planning to ensure a secure and comfortable retirement. Michael joins Seventy2 Capital after seventeen years with TruPoint Bank, where he served as a Lead Wealth Advisor. To further enhance his capabilities, he holds certifications as a Wealth Management Certified Professional® and a Retirement Income Certified Professional® from The American College of Financial Services and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Boston University.

“My team’s goal is to build a practice where our clients don’t just come to us to talk about investing. We want them to come to us because they want to see an old friend. We want them to trust that no matter what issue they are having, we are willing to help,” said Michael when asked about his new role. “On a personal level, I am truly ecstatic about joining Seventy2 Capital, a distinguished firm recognized for its outstanding achievements. Being part of a Barron's Advisor Top 100 Private Wealth Team reflects the practice's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver top-tier services to clients. The team at Seventy2 Capital really care about their employees and advisors as individuals and do everything possible to make sure you feel like part of the family. On a professional level, the tools and resources available through the practice are unmatched in my experience. Our clients deserve the best and Seventy2 Capital is a part of one of the best financial networks around.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

