Science on the docket: The 2024 Congressional Day of Action

This funding level requested in the bipartisan letter will allow the NASA Science Mission Directorate to support its program of existing and next-generation space missions. By funding NASA SMD at $9 billion, Congress will enable:

Increased support for technology development for the next Great Observatory, the Habitable Worlds Observatory;

Sufficient funding for NASA to move expeditiously on a new path forward for Mars Sample Return;

Restoration of funding for the Chandra and Hubble space telescopes;

Full support for the Dragonfly mission to Titan as it reaches a critical stage in its development;

Keeping NEO Surveyor on track to be the next dedicated space-based telescope to hunt for near-Earth objects;

Adequate funding to advance the DAVINCI and VERITAS missions, facilitating the investigation of Venus’ atmosphere and surface in the early 2030s;

Restored funding for other priorities for the Planetary Science, Astrophysics, Heliophysics, Earth Science, and Biological & Physical Science communities.

Joining in on the Day of Action were Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye, Board President Dr. Bethany Ehlmann, Board Members Dr. Jim Bell and Dr. Britney Schmidt, and Space for Humanity Executive Director Antonio Peronace. This group met with Members of Congress to discuss our priorities, current topics in space policy, and the urgency of supporting a balanced, forward-looking portfolio for NASA Science. These meetings included high-ranking members of both parties and leadership of relevant committees. The common thread through all of these meetings was that NASA is the best brand that the United States has. The agency’s science priorities capture the imaginations of people around the world and have strong support in Congress.

The Day of Action and grassroots advocacy is making a difference. As the space science community reels from recent budget cuts that have cost hundreds of jobs at the Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and industry partners across the country, space advocates showed up to demonstrate the broad support for NASA’s science programs. And as demonstrated by the level of support for the bipartisan letter, space unites people across political, ideological, and demographic backgrounds under a common purpose.

We hope to see you in D.C. next year.

Letter signatories

The following members of Congress signed the letter led by Representatives Don Bacon (R-Nebraska), Judy Chu (D-California), and Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland) requesting a funding level of $9 billion for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, in line with the advocacy goals of The Planetary Society: