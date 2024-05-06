New Book of Poetry Explores Grief, Change & Catharsis
Pretty Widow is a beautiful story of grief and healing. I often found myself lost in Cynthia's deeply vulnerable imagery and living the story with her.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Savage has released Pretty Widow, a book of poetry exploring the depths of emotion that accompany a sudden and traumatic death. Pretty Widow is a 145-page paperback and ebook produced by Sea Girl Productions, available at Cynthia-Savage.com.
— Steve Slocum
“Pretty Widow is a beautiful story of grief and healing. I often found myself lost in Cynthia's deeply vulnerable imagery and living the story with her,” writes award-winning author Steve Slocum.
Cynthia Savage is a poet, author, actress, musician, yoga instructor, birth doula, and life coach earning a master’s degree to become a marriage and family therapist. Pretty Widow dives into Savage’s early experiences of losing her partner and all that came after. In this compelling poetry collection, she grapples with the shadows of grief and finds the glimmers of resilience that emerge from the darkest corners of despair. Cynthia’s poetic narrative becomes a guiding light for those who have felt the weight of profound loss, the fallout of a life-altering experience, and ultimately demonstrates the healing power of art and the written word.
Pretty Widow was written as Savage mourned the loss of her husband due to an alcohol overdose, struggled to be the sole provider and caregiver to her young children, and worked full-time as a life coach and sales specialist for both Tony Robbins and Deepak Chopra. Despite being immersed in a work environment based on positive energy and forward progress, inside, she felt broken and needed an outlet to recognize and express the complicated feelings of grief—jealousy, shame, anger, loneliness, and isolation. Poetry became her catharsis, and Pretty Widow is the culmination of this work, which she feels compelled to share in hopes of helping others struggling through life-altering events, especially the death of a loved one.
Savage is available for media interviews. For more information and to order Pretty Widow, visit Cynthia-Savage.com.
Cynthia Savage
Sea Girl Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram