Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Q1 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 48% to $141.1 million compared to $95.4 million in the same quarter prior year (including -3% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $44.5 million during the quarter, a 105% increase from $21.7 million in the same quarter prior year.

An expense of $317.4 million was incurred in the quarter up to the Mandatory Conversion Date, $298.7 million is related to the mark to market adjustments on the fair value of the Preferred and Special Securities and $18.7 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Company generated a net loss of $304.3 million during the quarter, from net loss of $651.6 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special share expense.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $20.0 million to $35.0 million compared to $15.0 million in Q1 2023, representing an increase of 134%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $17.1 million to $28.8 million compared to $11.7 million in Q1 2023, representing an increase of 146%.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $141.1 million, an increase of 48%, or $45.7 million, compared to $95.4 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three month period is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 or -3% after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $44.5 million, an increase of 105%, or $22.8 million, compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the three month period is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $304.3 million compared to net loss of $651.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net loss for the three month period is primarily attributable to lower expense of $337.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 related to fair value adjustments and accrued dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities compared to the same period in 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, CFO increased $20.0 million to $35.0 million compared to $15.0 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 134%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations partly offset by changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”).

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased $17.1 million, or 146%, to $28.8 million compared to $11.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period. FCFA2S is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (304.3 ) (651.6 ) Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 22.8 14.8 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense 317.4 654.6 Finance and other expense (income) 4.3 1.9 Income tax expense (recovery) 4.3 1.8 Operating income (loss) 44.5 21.7

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities: 35.0 15.0 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Interest paid on other facilities (2.5 ) (0.3 ) Credit facility transaction costs (1.7 ) (1.8 ) Payment of lease obligations (1.6 ) (0.8 ) Property and equipment purchased (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 28.8 11.7

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Unaudited

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 259,789 $ 146,509 Accounts receivable 100,817 104,955 Unbilled revenue 42,786 39,858 Inventories 572 521 Other assets 44,104 46,377 448,068 338,220 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 3,848 4,164 Right of use assets 10,648 11,973 Deferred income taxes 6,009 6,197 Other assets 11,794 13,063 Intangible assets and goodwill 737,489 763,081 769,788 798,478 Total assets $ 1,217,856 $ 1,136,698 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 91,206 $ 97,533 Due to related parties, net 1,117 2,380 Current portion of bank debt 2,228 3,071 Deferred revenue 94,382 91,726 Acquisition holdback payables 318 319 Lease obligations 6,434 6,358 Income taxes payable 9,310 12,436 Preferred and Special Securities - 4,469,996 204,995 4,683,819 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 120,803 125,294 Bank debt 238,497 149,636 Lease obligations 5,436 6,921 Other liabilities 10,672 12,995 375,408 294,846 Total liabilities 580,403 4,978,665 Equity: Capital stock 490,669 - Contributed surplus 185,142 (1,015,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,921 ) (6,296 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (28,437 ) (2,820,010 ) 637,453 (3,841,967 ) Subsequent events Total liabilities and equity $ 1,217,856 $ 1,136,698

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue License $ 11,720 $ 10,649 Professional services 24,933 16,827 Hardware and other 2,417 4,608 Maintenance and other recurring 102,029 63,297 141,099 95,381 Expenses Staff 73,028 48,619 Hardware 1,520 3,319 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 8,539 4,735 Occupancy 896 777 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 6,757 4,672 Professional fees 2,832 7,313 Other, net 946 2,782 Depreciation 2,115 1,510 Amortization of intangible assets 22,821 14,836 119,454 88,563 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense 317,362 654,615 Finance and other expenses (income) 4,272 1,925 321,634 656,540 Income (loss) before income taxes (299,989 ) (649,722 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 8,346 7,513 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,998 ) (5,670 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,348 1,843 Net income (loss) $ (304,337 ) $ (651,565 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,111,920 67,787,851 Diluted 253,336,755 236,683,131 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ (3.53 ) $ (9.61 )

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (304,337 ) $ (651,565 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (3,625 ) 589 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax (3,625 ) 589 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ (307,962 ) $ (650,976 )

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings (deficit) Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ 2,820,010 ) $ (3,841,967 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - (304,337 ) (304,337 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (3,625 ) - (3,625 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (3,625 ) - (3,625 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (3,625 ) (304,337 ) (307,962 ) Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014 Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends 87,368 - - - 87,368 Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (9,921 ) $ (28,437 ) $ 637,453

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2023 Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained

earnings (deficit) Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912 ) $ - $ 153,780 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - (651,565 ) (651,565 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 589 - 589 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 589 - 589 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 589 (651,565 ) (650,976 ) Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804 ) - - (1,200,804 ) Special Share conversion (note 14) - - - 1,067 1,067 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (8,323 ) $ (650,498 ) $ (1,674,482 )



Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (304,337 ) $ (651,565 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 2,115 1,510 Amortization of intangible assets 22,821 14,836 Contingent consideration adjustments 43 670 Preferred and Special Securities expense (income) 317,362 654,615 Finance and other expenses (income) 4,272 1,925 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,348 1,843 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (7,991 ) (4,031 ) Income taxes (paid) received (3,637 ) (4,834 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 34,996 14,969 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (154 ) (93 ) Interest paid on bank debt (2,472 ) (342 ) Cash transferred from (to) Parent (2,107 ) (4,670 ) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt 90,000 175,000 Repayments of bank debt (244 ) (244 ) Transaction costs on bank debt (1,655 ) (1,771 ) Payments of lease obligations (1,566 ) (840 ) Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent - 181,484 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 81,802 348,524 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses - (314,760 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses - 33,965 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (685 ) (362 ) Property and equipment purchased (361 ) (241 ) Other investing activities 6 - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (1,039 ) (281,399 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (2,479 ) 302 Increase (decrease) in cash 113,280 82,396 Cash, beginning of period 146,509 67,085 Cash, end of period $ 259,789 $ 149,481



